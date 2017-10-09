Resident furious after injured roo left to suffer

APPALLING: South Grafton man Col Brown almost at the end of his tether trying to find help for an injured kangaroo in South Grafton on Friday.

AFTER spending an afternoon attempting to get authorities to help a severely injured kangaroo near his South Grafton home, Col Brown's frustration was got the better of him.

Mr Brown and his wife noticed the animal about lunch time on Friday, when they saw a kangaroo being harassed by a dog in the street near their home in Fairway Drive.

They were horrified to see one of the roo's rear legs was hanging by a strip of skin and it was moving along using the injured stump.

Mr Brown said he immediately began called services like wildlife rescue group WIRES, the Clarence Valley Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

"I've made about 25 phone calls and nobody has been able to do anything about it,” he said.

"WIRES you can't even get to, the council rangers say they can't do anything about it until it's dead and I haven't been able to get an answer from National Parks.

"It must be bloody good to have a job where you actually don't have to do anything.”

Mr Brown contacted The Daily Examiner and during the afternoon I experienced first hand the frustrations of attempting to find help for the injured animal.

Upon arrival at the scene, I saw council rangers looking at the injured kangaroo. They confirmed they were unable to capture a live animal.

Soon after a police van pulled up, but the police said they could not euthanase the animal with a pistol because it was too close to houses.

NPWS spokesman Lawrence Orel said WIRES was the first point of contact for them when dealing with injured wildlife.

He expressed surprise at inability of the voluntary organisation to deal with the problem.

"It might be possible for them to capture the animal and treat it,” Mr Orel said.

Throughout the afternoon the injured kangaroo was able to move around and feed. It was able to find shelter in a garden as Friday's fierce thunderstorm hit South Grafton.

The Daily Examiner has been unable to contact WIRES for an update.