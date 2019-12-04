Resident raises concern over peat burns

UNPRECEDENTED: This picture shows a healthy tree burning from its base, something which John Edwards from Clarence Environment Centre says is concerning.

UNPRECEDENTED: This picture shows a healthy tree burning from its base, something which John Edwards from Clarence Environment Centre says is concerning.

A ‘PERFECT storm’ of bushfire and drought is having a profound affect on the ecosystem and could cause a fire near impossible to extinguish.

An accumulation of decayed organic matter, peat is found in areas containing plenty of moisture, like wetlands, but when the land dries out the risk of fire entering these areas increases – and once alight, often only rain can put them out.

Woombah resident Kieran Thomas said he became concerned about the potential for peat fire after the Myall Creek rd fire entered areas around Iluka which he had steadily watch get drier over time.

“Peat fires were often in areas that had those wetter conditions and now we are looking at these places being more vulnerable to fire,” he said.

“These are areas not adapted to fire.”

When fire starts in peat, it can burn underground for months on end and is nearly impossible to put out without inundating the area with water, something which was attempted in Port Macquarie September.

The Rural Fire Service laid 2.5km of hose to rehydrate an area with 30 megalitres of water, however NSW RFS Northern Rivers public liaison officer Paul Fowler said the conditions were different further north.

While Mr Fowler confirmed there were areas of peat within the containment lines of the Myall Creek fire there was likely to be more moisture in the ground due to tidal flows.

He said it was too soon to tell whether any peat had ignited.

“Certainly it (dryness) has to be extreme but yes, in the right conditions it can burn under the ground,” he said.

“It is literally about just getting enough moisture in the area. The peat was a lot drier in Port Macquarie.

“It’s too dangerous to go into area where there was peat and is something we will look for once we can get in there.”

DEVASTATION: This picture shows the effects of a bushfires which burned near the Shannon creek dam burned the peaty material around the base of this swamp mahogany, exposing it's roots.

John Edwards of the Clarence Environment Centre said the potential for peat fires was concerning, particularly as it represented just how dry the environment was becoming.

“The issue with peat is it burns forever and you can’t put it out, because once it is there it just smoulders.”

Mr Edwards had been out to inspect some of the fire-grounds which burned weeks ago around Champigne and said the intensity of the drought and bushfires had been taking a toll on the ecosystem.

“I have to say I am really concerned about some of the things I saw, living trees falling over after a living trunk just burning through because the moisture is so low in the timber,” he said.

“A lot of habitat trees are being lost and the burning from the top down, yes it is a perfect storm, but the way I see it this is going to continue.”

That “perfect storm” of drought and fire was having a profound effect on the ecosystem and Mr Edwards said it was “changing the nature of the forest”, as quite often the regrowth was “more flammable.”

“You are going to cop this time and time again, and the government doesn’t seem the least bit interested in doing anything about it.”