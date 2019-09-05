Resident reacts in disbelief over mammoth development

A plan from of the proposed 255-unit manufactured home estate development on Brooms Head road outside Gulmarrad.

A LOCAL resident is perplexed over a proposal to build 255 manufactured homes at Gulmarrad.

A development application has been lodged for Glencoe Lifestyle Resort a 255-site manufactured housing estate near the corner of Brooms Head road and Sheehans Lane and Michael Casey questioned why it would be built in a semi-rural area.

"This is some kind of dog-box estate. It is not appropriate and is like shoving a factory in the middle of Grafton,” he said.

"There is nothing there - just some sugar cane and bush. It doesn't make sense.”

The development is similar to one passed by council on Carrs Drive in Yamba and is estimated to cost in excess of $12 million dollars and feature 255 sites with an average size of 396 square metres.

The plans for the site include a tennis court, bowling green, pool, mens shed, club house and community gardens and the applications stated it was aimed at "residents wishing to downsize and be part of an active lifestyle village.”

However, Mr Casey said he was concerned about the impact the development would have on traffic considering there would only be one entrance and exit via Brooms Head rd - "There will be a lot more traffic, will they put in a bus service?”

The impact such a development would have on existing services was also queried by Mr Casey, who said it seemed like a "get rich quick scheme” that did not take into account the social impacts.

"There are no resources in the area, there is nothing here as far as shops and there will be a whole lot more people in there without any more facilities,” he said.

The proposed development would be enclosed by an "open style” fence to "maintain the rural feel of the site” and have a secure gated entry.

It would also feature larger than usual garages to accommodate RV's, to attract people who "like to travel and have the security of their dwelling being looked after whilst they are away.”

"The intent behind the proposed MHE, relates primarily to the market desire for dwellings with smaller backyards and less maintenance which assists with the active retiree portion of the market,” the environmental impact statement read.

DA2019/0423 Brooms Head Road Gulmarrad is open for public comment until September 4.