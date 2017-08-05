Resident speaks out about Wooli's biggest issues

WOOLI could be considered the poster child for the idyllic seaside village, but when you look closer, there are problems plaguing the town.

Resident Bruce Bird flagged issues including the need to protect Wooli from severe weather events, and better maintenance of parks by the council.

Protecting Wooli

Ensuring Wooli remains protected from wild seas and erosion has always been important to Mr Bird who is Coastal Communities Protection Alliance president and a member of Dune Care.

"We are the people who have been negotiating with (the) council to look after and protect the beach and the properties along the front,” he said. "We're not just sitting on our butts... we are matching (the) council dollar for dollar to the tune of $25,000 to assist with beach scraping.

"The State Government is going to put in an amount, they will put in two times as much as what the council is required to put in. We're putting in 50% (council's funding). There is $50,000 (the) council is going to put up; $25,000 of that will be ours.

"We've been out there, CCPA have raised the money, we've got it there and we're working with council to get that done. State Government have approved it, they have told (the) council that there is money available for it, all (the) council have to do is get the money available.

"(Beach scraping) won't protect us forever, but it will protect us for when we get three or four east coast lows that come in a pound the beach and take away one lot, one lot, one lot.

"That beach scraping event would give us more of an incline that would protect the main dune and protect the village of Wooli a lot longer, including the council's caravan park, because that is one of the areas that if it was going to break through, it will go straight across there into the river.”

Bill Hargraves Park

Abandoned was a word used plenty when talking about the treatment of Wooli, and Bill Hargraves park is an example of it. Tipped for renewal by (the) council in 2025, the park is maintained by locals, Mr Bird said. "The park on Williams Crescent, that seems to have been abandoned, the locals mow it to keep it tidy,” he said.

"Another resident told me the sand is black sand, and I don't know what they mean by that, but when they send the kids to play there they come back black.

"It's not being looked after, it might come back to the dollar, but if that dollar is spent there, you'll also get visitors into town, you'll get residents into town... it's all part of the economy.”

Council has been contacted for comment.