Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT OK: Police have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it’s not OK to walk around with the toys in public.
NOT OK: Police have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it’s not OK to walk around with the toys in public.
News

Residents alarmed by man walking streets with fake gun

Lacee Froeschl
14th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it's "not OK" to walk around with the toys.

A witness reported to the Daily an armed man walking in Minchinton St, Caloundra about 7.15am Saturday with what appeared to be a rifle.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she saw the man outside Kronks Motel on her way to work and called police.

"I rang triple-0 but someone else had already seem him as well and police were already on their way," she said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police arrived two minutes after the call but it was found to be a fake gun with a brown handle, "maybe a gel blaster".

The man was issued an infringement notice for being a public nuisance.

The spokeswoman warned people to not walk around with toys like that in public.

"People think it's OK to walk out with these toys and it scares the living daylights out of others," she said.

caloundra fake gun minchinton st police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highland Gathering cancelled for first time since WWII

        premium_icon Highland Gathering cancelled for first time since WWII

        Breaking Clarence Valley's first casualty of Federal Government's decision to ban mass gatherings of more than 500 people to limit spread of coronavirus.

        Unspeakable act of terrorism could spark change

        premium_icon Unspeakable act of terrorism could spark change

        News 'This horrific event showed us that we’ve got to deal with fear'

        Teen’s family grateful for community support

        premium_icon Teen’s family grateful for community support

        News 15-year-old Molly Imeson was flown to hospital after car crash

        Rock out for our fireys at races this weekend

        premium_icon Rock out for our fireys at races this weekend

        Whats On Brews Blues and BBQs to have plenty of action on and off the track