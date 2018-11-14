Residents call for action on 'constant' hooning problem

CONCERNED: Justin Lowry is not happy with the behaviour of some drivers in the Parklakes area.

RESIDENTS say an horrific crash that left a sedan a mangled mess is just another example of a "notorious" hooning problem ruining their quiet street.

Yandina-Bli Bli Road at Parklakes is laden with 50km/h signs, which are repeatedly ignored by hoons taking over the suburb.

This is the same stretch of road which has a soccer club, a school and is home to thousands of families.

Parklakes resident Justin Lowry was going home on Monday night when a vehicle flew past him.

"I passed it going the other way and yeah... it was moving," Mr Lowry said.

Mr Lowry had just pulled into his driveway when he heard the screeching of tyres before a "big thud".

He jumped back into his car and headed to the scene.

"Next thing I know he is upside down in the ditch, some other guys were helping him out," he said.

"Apparently he was completely sideways going round the roundabout and then fishtailed.

"There is nothing wrong with the road, nothing at all, it is just hoons.

"All the locals here know about it. Everyone is sick of it.

"You hear it every day almost, it's a constant thing."

He said it's the second crash on the roundabout due to hooning in weeks.

Fellow Parklakes resident Annie White said the street was "terrible" for hooning.

"A few days ago I raced outside after a hoon was heard doing burnouts, he did about three laps before I got outside and all I could see was a cloud of smoke," she told the Daily.

"All the residents at the scene on Monday all agreed it was only a matter of time.

"They come flying down the hills in both directions and then do burnouts or drifts."

Both Mr Lowry and Mrs White said it was a miracle the driver walked away.

Mrs White said an improved police presence on the street via speed cameras or patrols was warranted.

The roll-over saw three emergency services attend, which later saw a man transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries.

A Queensland Police Service media spokeswoman said no one had been charged.