The bush fire near Nymboida about to cross Glens Creek Rd.
The bush fire near Nymboida about to cross Glens Creek Rd. Contributed
Residents complain fire warnings coming too late

Tim Howard
8th Nov 2019 10:56 PM

RESIDENTS at Waterview and other outlying areas have reported delays in receiving information about fires in their areas.

A resident at Waterview said he had experienced problems with emergency SMS and problems with fire mapping.

He said there was a fire at Chambigne, where residents in the area were told to evacuate, but the fire had not appeared on online mapping.

He also said the SMS ping went way too wide and included residents who weren't near the fire, including Waterview.

"I believe people in South Grafton also got a message,” he said. "I spoke to RFS at Ulmarra to check if we were in danger after getting the SMS (at Waterview).

"I asked why the fires were not on the map and was told there's so many fires the computer system can't keep up.

"This is scary when the fire is threatening homes but isn't on the map. I hope this incident was an isolated one.”

