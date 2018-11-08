Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Large hail hits Kundabung
Weather

WATCH: Baseball-sized hail pounds the Mid North Coast

by Seniors News
8th Nov 2018 12:16 PM | Updated: 2:16 PM

RESIDENTS are assessing the damage from a barrage of baseball-sized hailstones powered by an intense storm that yesterday swept through the Mid North Coast of NSW.  

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall were predicted in the path of the storm which hit around 2:30pm.

However, property owners in Kundabung felt the full force of the storm with large hail battering homes, cars and even a neighbouring school.

In footage shot of the storm, large hailstones pound into Steven Mihaljevic's property, with some of the missiles bouncing up off the ground to the height of the washing line.

The aftermath of the storm was felt long into the evening with power knocked out to over 600 homes in the region.

The hailstones were as big as your hand!
The hailstones were as big as your hand! Keish Dart via Storyful
editors picks hail kundabung steven mihaljevic storm

Top Stories

    Indigenous heart health a concern

    premium_icon Indigenous heart health a concern

    News INDIGENOUS people in the Grafton-Coffs Harbour region are more than twice as likely to be hospitalised for a heart-related condition

    Riverside redevelopment takes major step forward

    premium_icon Riverside redevelopment takes major step forward

    Council News Part of levee wall brought down to make room for viewing platforms

    • 8th Nov 2018 1:55 PM
    UPDATE: Motorcyclist, car collide, closing highway

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist, car collide, closing highway

    News Male flown to Gold Coast hospital

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Local Partners