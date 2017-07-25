Residents driven potty by Florda Dr roads

HAD ENOUGH: Tracy Wright looks over Florda Red Drive at Wells Crossing.

WHEN it comes to finding the worst road in the Clarence Valley, there's not too many that compete with Florda Dr road system according to residents who live along the stretch of unsealed road.

"It's just gotten to the point where it's that bad, people have been going past the guide posts to go off road because that's better than the road itself,” Florda Red Dr resident Tracy Wright said.

Mrs Wright said a number of cars have been written off due to damage or accidents caused by the road, with the latest happening less than two weeks ago when a P-plate driver lost control and ran off the road.

"The roads are that badly damaged at the moment and there's that many potholes it's not funny,” she said.

"You can't drive faster than 40kmh unless you want to really damage your vehicle, it shakes 4WD to pieces. I've been through a number of vehicles, and it's a relatively common occurrence because of the road.

"It's a real safety concern, and the last thing the Clarence Valley Council did was put up signage to warn people to drive to the condition of the road, but you do drive to the condition of the road and it's still not good enough.”

Tracy's husband Paul said their frustrations have been ongoing since first moving to Wells Crossing in 1999.

"We've paid our rates every year just like everyone else, and it goes on and on and it's getting beyond a joke,” he said.

"I've lost track of how many cars have been destroyed by driving on the roads out here. I've travelled all over NSW working, and coming back home I couldn't believe the state of our road, it's the worst I've seen.”

Mrs Wright said Clarence Valley Council are supposed to grade the road three times a year, but claims they're lucky if it happens once a year.

"The grading and rolling isn't doing anything, and I think it's a waste of time,” she said.

"I think they need to do more because the situation really is bad, and we're worried that something worse is going to happen.”

Mr Wright agrees that something needs to be done to improve the condition of Florda Red Dr.

"We want the road finished and fixed properly, not haphazardly like it has been in the past,” he said.

"Everyone out here has had enough, it's just beyond a joke.”

Clarence Valley Council has been contacted for comment.