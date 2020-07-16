Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are attending a fire inside a house in Spring Street, South Grafton
Emergency services are attending a fire inside a house in Spring Street, South Grafton
News

BREAKING: Residents evacuated after South Grafton house fire

Bill North
Adam Hourigan
16th Jul 2020 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of fire in a house in South Grafton.

Three trucks from Fire and Rescue NSW, including one from Woolgoolga responded, as well as police and Essential Energy at the house in Spring Street.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said the firefighters arrived at 3.29pm to find smoke billowing from the house.

When they entered, they located the fire in the lounge room which they quickly extinguished.

RELATED: Firefighters called to Ilarwill shed fire

All members of the house were evacuated in time, and reports from the scene suggest a couch was the source of the fire.

clarence emergency grafton fire and rescue house fire south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iluka man jailed for ‘bizarre’ domestic assault

        premium_icon Iluka man jailed for ‘bizarre’ domestic assault

        Crime The Clash once sang ‘if I go, there will be trouble, and if I stay it will be double’, as an Iluka man found in court

        ‘Most are nervous to venture back into the water’

        premium_icon ‘Most are nervous to venture back into the water’

        News OFFSHORE winds and big southerly swells at Wilson’s Headland have created perfect...

        • 16th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
        Major changes coming for riverside precinct

        premium_icon Major changes coming for riverside precinct

        Breaking THIS morning’s announcement revealed that the project is expected to create 32...

        Tunnels the safest option says leaked report

        premium_icon Tunnels the safest option says leaked report

        News A report says tunnels will be the safest option for dangerous goods.

        • 16th Jul 2020 3:12 PM