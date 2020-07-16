BREAKING: Residents evacuated after South Grafton house fire

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of fire in a house in South Grafton.

Three trucks from Fire and Rescue NSW, including one from Woolgoolga responded, as well as police and Essential Energy at the house in Spring Street.

South Grafton house fire: Fire Rescue NSW put out a lounge room fire in a house in Spring St South Grafton

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said the firefighters arrived at 3.29pm to find smoke billowing from the house.

When they entered, they located the fire in the lounge room which they quickly extinguished.

RELATED: Firefighters called to Ilarwill shed fire

All members of the house were evacuated in time, and reports from the scene suggest a couch was the source of the fire.