Residents fed up with rough road

FOR anyone who has been on an outback holiday, driving on corrugations is a little like paying tax. Rolling over them doesn't feel great, but it's a necessary part of the adventure.

But for one group of residents living along Florda Red Rd, any charm associated with driving on dirt has been well and truly destroyed, along with their vehicles.

Residents' calls to have Clarence Valley Council find a long-term solution to road problems have fallen on deaf ears and the problems have affected their ability to replenish water supplies during an above average dry-spell.

"Now it has got to the stage where water can't be delivered because the delivery truck can't drive down the road.” said Florda Red Rd resident Paul Wright said on Saturday.

"What has happened here is not just unfair, it's wrong,” Mr Wright said.

Gareth Clydesdale of GDC Water Trucks said his last experience with the road was so bad that it had made him think twice about using it again.

"Last time I had to crawl along in first gear and it took me roughly 30 minutes to drive 10 kilometres,” he said

"I also broke one of my headlight brackets that time, it just rattles the truck.”

A council spokesperson said grading was due to begin in two weeks and some repairs were done yesterday.

"We did some short-term works today with the aim of allowing water deliveries to be done,” the spokesperson said.

"(The) council has also spoken to the water carrier concerned and the affected family.”

OFF ROAD: The alternative route created by Florda Red Rd drivers Tim Jarrett

The condition of the road had been an ongoing issue for residents in Wells Crossing and Lanitza for many years and Mr Wright has had enough.

"Every time I drive down that road I risk having something break or come off, it's just so dangerous,” he said.

"The corrugations have already shaken my battery out and just destroyed the suspension,”

"Something has to be done.”

A drive out along the road is not for the faint of heart and a four wheel drive is highly recommended, with the road a mix between large corrugations and soft sand.

In order to avoid the worst of the corrugations, drivers had taken to driving up on the verge and in some places bypassing the road

"People have now created a farm track that runs alongside the road on the grass to avoid the corrugations,” Mr Wright said.

"People say that we should make do because we knew when we bought the house that we were on dirt.

"But I bought a house on a dirt road not on a bush track.”