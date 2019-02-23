Residents flock to watch wild waves

WAVE WATCHERS: Yamba residents flock to the Turners Beach headland to watch the huge swell.

WAVE WATCHERS: Yamba residents flock to the Turners Beach headland to watch the huge swell. Kathryn Lewis

AS HUGE waves ravaged Yamba's coastline, residents flocked to marvel at the swell more than ten metres high along some parts of the coast.

Ex-tropical cyclone Oma was declassified this morning to a sub-tropical low pressure system, but it continued to push perilous conditions throughout the Clarence coastline.

The blustery weather was expected to continue over the weekend and into early next week as Oma tracked east then started to move north, which led to calmer conditions by Sunday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a warning for large seas and high winds on the northern coast.

Damaging surf conditions with waves higher than ten metres recorded offshore from Byron Bay and dangerous wind gusts of more than 90km/h along the coast north of Woolgoolga today.

Early this morning the system sat approximately 700km east of Brisbane, and was not expected to make landfall.

Yamba SES unit coordinator George Szekely said the unit were prepared with crews on standby over the weekend.

Crews were called out today to a caravan in Iluka that had its side blown off due to gale-force winds, and a fallen tree in Yamba.

Mr Szekely said no one had been injured but reminded all residents to call their local SES unit if they required assistance.