Residents in coastal town wake up to dramatic arrest

Residents in the quiet beachside town of Sandy Beach woke up to quite a shock this morning as a major police operation got underway around 7am.

Police armed with assault rifles and kitted out in tactical gear, assisted by the dog squad, arrested a 30-year-old Glebe man in relation to a series of armed robberies which occurred across Sydney earlier this year.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where charges are expected to be laid.

Detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad established Strike Force Profert to investigate three alleged armed robberies at businesses in Canterbury, Hurlstone Park and Wiley Park on January 3 and 4.

A photo of tactical police arresting a 30-year-old in Sandy Beach on Friday February 5.

The incidents include –

About 4.40am on Sunday 3 January 2021, three men – armed with knives and a firearm – entered a licenced premise at the intersection of Canterbury Road and Tincomb Street, Canterbury. The men threatened employees and patrons, before stealing cash from a number of poker machines and fleeing the area. Officers from Burwood Police Area Command were contacted and conducted initial inquiries. The employee was not physically injured during the incident.

About 2.40am on Monday 4 January 2021, a man – armed with a firearm – entered a convenience store at New Canterbury Road at Hurlstone Park. The man threatened an employee before stealing cash and cigarettes and fleeing the area. Officers from Burwood Police Area Command were contacted and conducted initial inquiries. The employee was not physically injured during the incident.

Just after 7am on Monday 4 January 2021, two men – armed with a knife and a firearm – entered a service station at Punchbowl Road, Wiley Park. The men threatened a 45-year-old male employee, before stealing cash and cigarettes. The men also took the employee’s watch, before returning it, and leaving the area. Officers from Campsie Police Area Command were contacted and conducted initial inquiries. The employee was not physically injured during the incident.