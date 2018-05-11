Residents in driving seat of highway town

HAVING THEIR SAY: Ulmarra residents ranking their ideas for the future of the village at Monday's meeting.

HAVING THEIR SAY: Ulmarra residents ranking their ideas for the future of the village at Monday's meeting.

RESIDENTS are playing a key role in preparing one of the Clarence Valley's historic villages to cease being a Pacific Highway town.

On Monday more than 50 members of the Ulmarra community attended an action planning workshop, hosted by Clarence Valley Council, to forge a master plan for the village once the highway moves.

The meeting was a follow-up to a community conversation last month where residents brainstormed ideas to ensure the sustainability of their village, including its businesses.

Council's economic development coordinator Liz Fairweather said the high attendance at the meetings highlighted the community's desire to be in the driving seat to plan for the future of their village.

"Some of the action plans will be council driven, while others will be driven by the community, with assistance from council,” she said.

"The community can then comment on the action plans, or add more, and then we will meet again so we can keep driving the project forward.”

At the meeting residents prioritised ideas into three categories: instant wins, great ideas with barriers, and projects that could maybe happen someday.

Instant wins were ideas that were already planned for the village, or could happen soon, including heritage signage, upgraded footpaths, new toilets, a new playground, signage on the new highway promoting Ulmarra and, the expansion of jetty facilities.

Council will compile the feedback from the meeting and present action plans to the community in a few weeks.