Residents in line for sewer service refund

OWNERS of some rural residential lots in West Yamba who paid "hundreds of thousands of dollars” for sewerage works that are unlikely to be connected, are due for a refund.

At Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council meeting, Cr Karen Toms successfully moved that the council should refund money for Section 64 headworks fees it collected from people who have built on land zoned R5 rural residential.

The council's director environment, planning and community, Des Schroder, told the meeting the council had collected from a number of people and it would amount to "hundreds of thousands of dollars”.

He said the money was retained in a fund to pay for the connections as they became possible.

But he admitted the lie of the land in West Yamba meant some blocks would never have sewer connection and it would years if not decades for a sewer to be available to others.

Cr Toms said taking money from people for services they would never receive amounted to "highway robbery”.

"Council hasn't got any plans out there to provide sewerage to these large blocks, but we seem to be comfortable at the moment with taking people's money for that,” Cr Toms said.

"I'm not comfortable.

"We've accepted $51,196.50 for sewer headworks from one developer. As a council we need to make a decision.

"Are we comfortable with taking money from people for a service that we are never going to provide? I'm certainly not.”

Deputy mayor Jason Kingsley moved the council defer a decision to seek legal advice, but was defeated.

Cr Andrew Baker said the council already had "free legal advice” from a court case involving Aldi and Richmond Council, where the council had to refund money it had taken in similar circumstances.

Cr Peter Ellem was also unhappy with waiting another month, saying it was a matter of fairness to refund the money now.

The motion was passed 6-2 with Crs Kingsley and Richie Williamson against it.