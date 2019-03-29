Menu
COMMUNITY THINKERS: Organisers said more than 50 ideas to ensure a bypass affected Grafton in a positive way were discussed at the meeting. Marc Stapelberg
Community

Residents planning beyond the bypass

Kathryn Lewis
by
29th Mar 2019 12:48 PM
COMMUNITY members proved their passion to ensure a Grafton bypass would serve as a positive addition to the city last night, with more than 30 residents attending a meeting to discuss the plans.

Carol Pachos helped lead the event and said there was a "really good" turnout.

"People came ready to contribute and put forward ideas," Ms Pachos said.

The first meeting organised by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce was not quite so successful with a lacklustre attendance of just four people.

"We grouped things into ideas that could be achieved in the first 12 months, ideas with a few hurdles and then ideas what were maybe, or hopefully going to be achieved."

Ms Pachos did not want to discuss specific plans brought up at the meeting as there were "so many" and she did not want to risk emphasis placed on any one.

"There were at least 50 ideas on the board last night," she said.

"Where the community that seen the best outcomes post bypass where community, council and chamber of commerce have worked closely together."

She said council had been supportive of the Chamber's efforts and would collate the ideas brought forward before further meeting would be announced.

Grafton Daily Examiner

