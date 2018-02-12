Residents prepare battle plan to stop mill

VIEW: An aerial image of the Sawmill at the Pinnacles near Grafton.

ABOUT 20 residents of the Pinnacles near Grafton, who have been battling to stop a sawmill they say has been operating in their region without proper consent, will be at tomorrow's first Clarence Valley Council committee meeting.

The council's environment, planning and community meeting will debate an application from the mill owner, Richard Page, to vary the development consent for the mill to install a wood chipper and 5000-litre diesel tank on the site.

But the council has recommended against the variation, which was based on a development consent the Copmanhurst Shire Council granted in 1996.

Nearby residents of the mill are furious and submitted 19 objections to the plan, plus a petition containing 205 signatures.

They allege the mill has been operating without council consent since it resumed operations about two years ago.

Resident Julie Hodges said most residents were not aware the mill existed when they bought their properties.

"When we bought in 2003 there was no sign of a mill in the area,” she said. "We'd heard there had been one somewhere, but you didn't notice it.”

The council's report indicates it began to receive complaints from residents about the mill operation from March 2017.

The council met with the mill operators in May 2017 and advised them a new development application was needed because the operation was outside the original development consent.

The applicants then took legal advice, during which time the council agreed to let operations continue under conditions the mill operate only between the hours of 7am and 4pm.

The council report said, despite the council requiring a new DA, the applicant had persisted with a Section 96 request for a variation to the development consent.

The council's reports also note that while a sawmill fits the RU2 zoning requirements of the area, the number of objections suggests a conflict of land uses within the zone, which is contrary to the objectives of the RU2 zoning.

The owner of the company operating the mill, Raging Red Timbers, said some last-minute negotiations with the council opened up hope the mill could go ahead.

Jacob Page said his company would send a delegation to tomorrow's meeting to attempt to have the report withdrawn until the March council meeting to allow some new information included in the report.

"The main sticking point is the possibility of production going up to 50,000 cubic metres of timber,” Mr Page said.

"That's not the case. We're aiming to keep production around the 11,000-cubic-metre level.

"The town planner said that level of production would create more truck movements that could damage the road and bad noise levels.

"When we assured them that was not going to be the case, they said the development had a much greater chance of getting through.”