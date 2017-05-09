Residents protest against workers accommodation DA

PROTEST PLANS: Residents of Challinor and Queen streets in Grafton are unhappy with a developer's plan for worker accomodation near their homes.

RESIDENTS protesting against plans to house 124 workers in temporary accommodation in their street, will make a double barrelled statement today.

The residents of Challinor and Queens streets, Grafton, plan to confront councillors when they inspect the site of development at 1.15pm this afternoon and then one of their number will make a deputation to the council environment, planning and community committee meeting later in the day.

The applicant, Yamba builder Neil Garrard, originally submitted a DA for temporary accommodation for 150 workers, but has since re-submitted to downsize it to 124 workers.

A spokeswoman for the residents, Jayne Miller, said residents have been lobbying councillors to defer a decision on the DA to the full council next week.

"We want this to go to all the councillors for a decision, not just through a committee," she said.

"It's important that all the councillors who have something to say about this are able to speak on it."

Mr Garrard originally proposed a 19-lot residential sub-division for the site at the end of Challinor St, which most residents welcomed.

Their alarm bells began ringing in January when a new plan for temporary worker accommodation emerged.

Mr Garrard has stipulated the DA for temporary accommodation will have a four-year time limit, in line with the council's planning regulations. After that time his plans would revert to his original DA.

