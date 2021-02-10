Residents raise concerns over West Yamba development

Initial earthworks have already begun to meet development conditions for a proposed manufactured home estate in the slated West Yamba urban precinct.

Is the small surf town of Yamba equipped to accommodate the population spike that comes with up to 1500 new houses?

What are the potential risks of building on a floodplain?

These are the big questions local residents are asking about the slated West Yamba urban precinct, which will eventually see between 1100 and 1500 new houses built on a 127-hectare floodplain.

So far, two DAs - including one for a manufactured home estate of 200 dwellings - have been conditionally approved, with thousands of tonnes of mined fill already trucked down Carrs Drive to meet development conditions.

A third application for 52 senior living units recently came off public exhibition and will be up for approval in coming months.

Concerned about the potential ramifications of these developments on the wider Yamba population, a group of residents held a public meeting at the Wooloweyah Hall in December, which was attended by more than 50 people.

This has led to the recent formation of community group Keep It Country, who describe themselves as "concerned residents who want to protect the country feel of Yamba", with an aim to ensure future development is shaped with community input.

With the support of the Clarence Valley Council, they are planning to host a co-designed community information session next month to discuss the ongoing expansion of West Yamba.

"We are pleased that the council is wanting to work with community on the proposed information session to be held in March," group member Billie Roberts said.

"It was the main resolution from the public meeting and is needed to clearly understand what might be installed for West Yamba."

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said he was happy to provide the information session at the request of the community and would be inviting consultants to explain flood modelling and address other potential areas of concern.

"I think it's important that the community understands what work has already been done to address stormwater management and other [considerations]," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the discussion and engaging with the community."