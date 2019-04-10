Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHRINKING HABITAT: A koala in a tree in Havelock Street, Lawrence.
SHRINKING HABITAT: A koala in a tree in Havelock Street, Lawrence. Adam Hourigan
Environment

Residents ready to fight for koala habitat

by Tim Jarrett
10th Apr 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS of Havelock St, Lawrence have met with electricity company representatives to voice concerns over a proposal that could lead to the destruction of valuable koala habitat.

The information session, held by Essential Energy, covered a proposal to realign 66,000-volt overhead powerlines to improve safety and power reliability.

Clarence Valley councillor Greg Clancy said the the proposal would result in the removal of a number of trees and put at risk the koala population in the area.

"We think they could reroute the power lines a different way to reduce the number of trees that would need to cut down," he said. "I think it's going to push the local population further towards extinction

Mr Clancy said despite the relatively small number of trees marked for removal, the frequency with which koalas could be found in them meant they should be saved.

"I was out there the other day with a representative from Essential Energy and there was a koala in one of the marked trees," he said.

"The point is the koalas are always in these trees and there is a lot of habitat they may not find as suitable. You need to rely on where the koalas are, not where they might be."

Essential Energy operations manager Chris Maccoll said attendees at the event were provided with an overview of the project, the legislative framework regarding flora and fauna and mitigation measures that would be implemented.

"Essential Energy is currently considering a variety of feedback provided, including realignment plans moving forward," Mr Maccoll said. "The outcome of that review is expected in the coming months and will involve further consultation with additional residents and the community."

The invite-only event was held in Grafton despite attendees having to travel from their homes in Lawrence - something Mr Clancy said was "strange".

"The koalas are in Lawrence, the trees are in Lawrence, the residents are in Lawrence and the meeting was held in Grafton," he said.

"But we are optimistic that they will listen to us, we put our arguments across passionately and we looking forward to a positive outcome.

environment koala lawrence
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Armed robbery plan foiled by police

    premium_icon Armed robbery plan foiled by police

    Crime 27-year-old man to face trial over alleged armed robbery of a Grafton hotel

    • 10th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Jail for high-speed chase accused

    premium_icon Jail for high-speed chase accused

    Crime Iluka man sentenced for dangerous police chase

    • 10th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Flu vaccine has never been quicker

    premium_icon Flu vaccine has never been quicker

    Health New rules mean walk-in, walk-out flu shots available in 20 minutes

    Peter clocks off after 42yrs

    premium_icon Peter clocks off after 42yrs

    People and Places With barely a sick day, time to rest

    • 10th Apr 2019 12:00 AM