Residents ready to fight for koala habitat

RESIDENTS of Havelock St, Lawrence have met with electricity company representatives to voice concerns over a proposal that could lead to the destruction of valuable koala habitat.

The information session, held by Essential Energy, covered a proposal to realign 66,000-volt overhead powerlines to improve safety and power reliability.

Clarence Valley councillor Greg Clancy said the the proposal would result in the removal of a number of trees and put at risk the koala population in the area.

"We think they could reroute the power lines a different way to reduce the number of trees that would need to cut down," he said. "I think it's going to push the local population further towards extinction

Mr Clancy said despite the relatively small number of trees marked for removal, the frequency with which koalas could be found in them meant they should be saved.

"I was out there the other day with a representative from Essential Energy and there was a koala in one of the marked trees," he said.

"The point is the koalas are always in these trees and there is a lot of habitat they may not find as suitable. You need to rely on where the koalas are, not where they might be."

Essential Energy operations manager Chris Maccoll said attendees at the event were provided with an overview of the project, the legislative framework regarding flora and fauna and mitigation measures that would be implemented.

"Essential Energy is currently considering a variety of feedback provided, including realignment plans moving forward," Mr Maccoll said. "The outcome of that review is expected in the coming months and will involve further consultation with additional residents and the community."

The invite-only event was held in Grafton despite attendees having to travel from their homes in Lawrence - something Mr Clancy said was "strange".

"The koalas are in Lawrence, the trees are in Lawrence, the residents are in Lawrence and the meeting was held in Grafton," he said.

"But we are optimistic that they will listen to us, we put our arguments across passionately and we looking forward to a positive outcome.