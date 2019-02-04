Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Freshwater crocodile spotted on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra on Sunday night in midst of Townsville floods. Picture: Supplied/Erin Hahn
Freshwater crocodile spotted on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra on Sunday night in midst of Townsville floods. Picture: Supplied/Erin Hahn
News

Crocs washed onto the streets as rivers rise

by CLARE ARMSTRONG, MADURA MCCORMACK, SAM BIDEY
4th Feb 2019 5:55 AM

TOWNSVILLE residents have reported several crocodile sightings across the city as floodwaters continue to rise.

A three metre crocodile was reportedly sighted by emergency services on Bowen Rd near Rosslea on Sunday night.

Erin Hahn shared a photo of a freshwater crocodile spotted in front of her father Shaun's house on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra.

"He saw a small freshwater croc and called my family out to look," she said.

"[The] property is fine, water lapping at the footpath.

"[The croc] swam off back down the street."

Ms Hahn said her father had once lived in the Northern Territory and wasn't bothered by the crocodile.

Freshwater crocodile spotted climbing a tree to escape floodwaters on Sunday afternoon.
Freshwater crocodile spotted climbing a tree to escape floodwaters on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier today resident Helen Murdoch shared a photo of a freshwater crocodile climbing a tree to avoid rapidly flowing floodwaters was shared to a Facebook page for residents in Annandale.

The reptile was spotted by Ms Murdoch's friend roughly between Palmetum and the Good Shepherd Home.

More Stories

Show More
crocodiles editors picks flooding townsville

Top Stories

    'It was like a war zone': life on the frontline

    premium_icon 'It was like a war zone': life on the frontline

    News Former paramedic Robin Smith recounts his role in the Cowper bus crash

    Recent rain not even a drop in the ocean

    premium_icon Recent rain not even a drop in the ocean

    Weather More rain coming, but not enough

    Organisers thrilled with support for Lawrence Farmers market

    premium_icon Organisers thrilled with support for Lawrence Farmers market

    News Community flocks to new markets, held for first time today

    Extreme Medics: Australia’s most courageous first-responders

    premium_icon Extreme Medics: Australia’s most courageous first-responders

    Health They are the Extreme Medics. Read PART ONE now.