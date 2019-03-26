Residents say this 'bone dry' creek is not due to drought

DRIED UP: Dundoo creek residents noticed a stretch of their creek has dried up in recent weeks.

DRIED UP: Dundoo creek residents noticed a stretch of their creek has dried up in recent weeks. Rachel Landrigan

ON AUSTRALIA Day weekend Jerry and Rachel Landrigan enjoyed a swim in the creek near their house, now the creek is bone dry and they say it has nothing to do with the drought.

"A short wander up the dry creek bed lead to the discovery of a 6 foot high dirt wall damming Dundoo Creek,” Mrs Landrigan posted on social media.

The "waist-deep” water the family waded in a month ago has turned into a creek left "bone dry”.

"We just noticed our creek was very low, we have never seen it that low before,” Mr Landrigan said.

"It is pretty disgusting, we've got turtles, we've got bass, that live in the creek. If there is no water they're not going to be there any more.”

Mr Landriganhas reported it to the Natural Resources Access Regulator who he said are expected to investigate this week.

He believed the road damming the creek was made as an access for a blueberry farmer in the area.

"NRAR takes all reports of possible non-compliance seriously and can confirm a report was received today regarding works on the waterway at Dundoo Creek. The report will be investigated,” an NRAR spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"If a breach is detected, NRAR takes a graduated and proportionate approach to non-compliance, based on the severity of the impact on the environment and potential harm to people or property, and the regulated entity's culpability, cooperation and approach to the non-compliance,” the spokesperson said.

"NRAR delivers a fair, transparent and enforceable water compliance system aimed at preventing water theft and improving voluntary compliance.”

The community is reminded to report any water compliance breaches to The Natural Resources Access Regulator on1800 633 632.