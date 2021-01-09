Residents seeing red over next round of roadworks

The latest round of roadworks is set to kick off in Yamba next week much to the chagrin of residents.

News arrived early Friday morning on the Clarence Valley Council's Facebook page that works for the Shores Drive roundabout would start on Wednesday January 13 with an estimated completion time of July 2021.

Access to Shores Drive from Yamba Road will be temporarily closed for the next 10 weeks starting Monday, January 11.

Road users will be diverted to Treelands Drive, Gumnut Road and The Halyard with detour signs will be in place while Yamba Road remains a two-way thoroughfare during construction.

Such a disruption has led some residents to vent their frustrations on social media.

"Sounds like they're trying to make the area as miserable as possible for locals hoping they'll sell up," one resident said.

"You'd think they'd complete the Carrs Road one first … unbelievable," another resident said.

Yamba's intersection woes have been a long, contentious issue with residents for years.

After much back and forth on the method of traffic management and fierce opposition from locals regarding the proposed installation of traffic lights, Clarence Valley Council finally settled on mini roundabouts at the Treelands Drive and Carrs Drive intersections.

A section of Yamba Rd was closed to traffic in September last year to complete the Treelands Drive roundabout, igniting criticisms over the timing of construction during school holidays. Fortunately, works were completed ahead of schedule, allowing contractors to move to the Carrs Drive roundabout construction earlier than anticipated.

But extreme weather conditions in late December 2020 slowed progress and caused significant damage to the construction site, giving some residents further fuel to criticise the disruption to traffic flow.

For more information about the latest Yamba Rd, Shores Drive roadworks, visit the Clarence Valley Council weblink HERE.