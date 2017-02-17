36°
News

Residents should avoid mysterious brown sludge

Bill North | 17th Feb 2017 5:01 PM
Sludge washed up on Turners Beach at Yamba on Friday, 17th February, 2017.
Sludge washed up on Turners Beach at Yamba on Friday, 17th February, 2017.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESIDENTS should steer clear of a mysterious brown sludge which has appeared along the Clarence Coast.

The Daily Examiner was alerted of the substance, which had washed up at Turners Beach in Yamba, by residents concerned it was a pollutant.

We sent the photos to University of Technology Sydney Chancellors Post Doctoral Research Fellow Dr Penelope Ajani - an expert on marine phytoplankton - to examine.

While a microscope would be required to correctly identify the sludge, she quickly ruled out a natural phenomenon, such as coral spores or algal blooms.

"This should be reported as a pollution event," Dr Ajani told The Daily Examiner.

 

Sludge washed up on Turners Beach at Yamba on Friday, 17th February, 2017.
Sludge washed up on Turners Beach at Yamba on Friday, 17th February, 2017.

"I've never seen an algal bloom that looks like that.

"It doesn't look like an oil slick or anything like thatm but the Environment Protection Authority or Office of Environment and Heritage definitely should be contacted.

"It looks too thick and brown to be an algal bloom.

"I can't rule it out completely. We do suggest that nobody should come in contact with any discoloured water from a cautionary perspective until local authorities confirm the identity of the substance."

 

 

Sludge washed up on Turners Beach at Yamba on Friday, 17th February, 2017.
Sludge washed up on Turners Beach at Yamba on Friday, 17th February, 2017.

Dr Ajani recently commented on another mysterious substance discovered at Illaroo Beach about 50km south of Yamba.

On that occasion she identified the 'brown goo' as an algal bloom, possibly trichodesmium which is commonly known as "sea sawdust".

"It looked a bit speckly, and at this time of year the East Australian Current does bring down sea sawdust," she said. "It has a grainy, speckledy appearance on the ocean.

"It's a completely harmless tropical species which comes down as far as Sydney when the current is most intense over these summer months."

Masses of brown, sticky goo on Ilaroo Beach near Wooli have mystified a local fishermen.
Masses of brown, sticky goo on Ilaroo Beach near Wooli have mystified a local fishermen.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  marine biologist sludge substance turners beach uts yamba

Residents should avoid mysterious brown sludge

Residents should avoid mysterious brown sludge

MARINE biology expert warns substance washed up on Clarence Coast is not a natural phenomenon.

Cannabis haul seized near Grafton to put a dent in illegal supply

Eleven mature plants, valued about $50,000, were found.

Search warrant uncovers 107 cannabis plants, 3kg of cannabis leaf

Great white shark estimated at 3m 'charged' at surfers

Shark sighting at Sawtell.

Surfers spooked by menacing 3m white shark

Numbers of bat deaths continue to soar

RISING TOLL: The death count of flying foxes at Glenreagh are expected to double following the hot weather at the weekend.

Vulnerable species further at threat as thousands die

Local Partners

Swimming hole injury sparks community outrage

"Now they have an injury of a 10-year-old boy on their hands. I hope that plays on their conscience."

OUR SAY: Perfect opportunity for people with passion

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at the Surfing the Coldstream Festival. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

Events large or small require helping hands of volunteers

True Blue country legend takes to Saraton's stage

HEY TRUE BLUE: Country music icon John Williamson performs at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Saturday night.

True Blue performance set for Saraton on Saturday

Cassar-Daley all set for entertaining show and tell

Troy Cassar-Daley poses with his Golden Guitar Award for Album of the Year during the 45th Tamworth Country Music Festival in January. He will be bringing the award and his framed plaque he received when he was inducted into the Roll of Renown along to his Yamba concert on Sunday so people can see it in the flesh.

Troy's back in the Clarence and bringing along his Golden Guitar

GIG GUIDE: Country stars lead entertainment charge

Country music stars Troy Cassar-Daley and John Williamson are both coming to the Clarence Valley in a huge weekend of entertainment.

Williamson Saturday, Cassar-Daley on Sunday - what could be better?

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Danny Boyle reckons he and Ewan McGregor would have resolved their differences much sooner had they just resorted to a good, old-fashioned punch-up

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Drew almost died playing zombie

US actress Drew Barrymore.

Playing a zombie on camera almost killed Drew Barrymore in real life

Polanski's time on the run may be over

Filmmaker Roman Polanski.

Fugitive filmmaker Roman Polanski plans to return to the US

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Keira Maguire is taking part in the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Nicola McLean's Playboy ambitions

Magazine has decided to return to naked shoots

Nicole Kidman reveals engagement secret

Nicole Kidman

Wife of Keith Urban confirms reports of secret engagement

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $979,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

The Place To Be This Summer!

32/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $610,000

Perfect as a holiday home, perfect as your permanent home and an all round great investment opportunity, this beachfront apartment is one that you simply can't...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 $379,000

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

&quot;Fairweather&quot; c. 1890

168 Fitzroy Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

Settled amongst one of Grafton's most sought heritage precincts, 168 Fitzroy exhibits much more than your standard old-world charm... Period-home aficionados will...

An Immaculately Presented Home

18 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 3 $455,000

From the minute you step onto 18 Silky Oak Close Lawrence you know you have arrived at a place where time and energy have gone into a home that delivers a little...

1265sqm Medium Density On The River

34 Marandowie Drive, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 4 $595,000

For those looking for something a little different this home is situated on a huge block of land overlooking the North arm of the Clarence River. The home is...

Oh so convenient

4/13 Taloumbi Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $315,000

Imagine how good life would be in a home where you only have to look after yourself, in a home offering a lovely river view and in a home where you can stroll down...

Is this Maclean&#39;s best buy in land?

9 Myra Place, Maclean 2463

Residential Land We think so, its got a lot to offer and not only ... $110,000

We think so, its got a lot to offer and not only the attractive price. 100% Cleared and ready to build your home. Great Eastern aspect perfect for cooling breezes.

&quot;DORSET&quot;

78 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 4 FASTRAK

An elegant historical home with a charming street presence. Significantly contributing to the history of Grafton and in particular, the Dovedale area. With...

Great Investment Property

129 Fry Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 2 $265,000

Delightful home perfectly positioned within walking distance to Aldi, CBD, schools, sports grounds & Grafton District Services Club. Classic features include...

CLOSE SHAVE: In town for haircut, places million dollar bid

Auctioneer David Farrell concludes the auction for Ross Creek at Buccarumbi. The property was passed in at $1.4 million but sold later for an undisclosed sum.

Rural property sold for $1.4million

Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

GALLERY: Tropical getaway with beaches and airstrip put on market.

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

Grandiose river front home up for sale

Bemuda Estate, 467 Great Marlow Rd, Great Marlow

Take a virtual tour through Bemuda Estate at Great Marlow

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!