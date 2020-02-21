Residents telling it like it is

WHEN a disaster strikes in a larger town, there is often a number people – who were unaffected – with a greater capacity to step in and help.

But what happens when almost everyone is affected?

That is the very question faced by the Nymboida community and Gray Stride says there needs to be a greater capacity for the state to step in and help those smaller towns in their time of need.

Mr Stride, a volunteer at the centre of the Nymboida recovery effort made that point clear to visiting Labor MLC Adam Searle, who was in the town this week on an information gathering tour of fire affected towns.

“Everyone has either lost their income or their houses, there are not many people that wouldn’t fall into one of those categories,” Mr Stride said.

“We don’t have that pool of people going about their normal lives that weren’t affected.

“We are trying and I think we are doing a bloody good job but there are so many little things we struggle to do.

“So for small communities it is absolutely vital that council and the community is really well backed up with resources.”

Nymboida resident and manager of Nymboida Canoe Centre Gray Stride.

Rapid response was the key for Mr Stride who suggested it would be helpful if in future disasters, the state could get key equipment and personnel out to affected areas as soon after the events as possible.

With up to 200 outbuildings in the community destroyed there was little capacity to do those tasks that were crucial to ensuring a faster recovery, simple things like clearing trees were next to impossible.

“We don’t have the resources and if small communities are impacted heavily we need state help to bring stuff into these communities,” he said.

From dealing with insurance companies to navigating complex planning laws Mr Stride, along with Georgia Foster Eyles and Tommy Welham, left Mr Searle with no illusions as to the number of challenges they faced in the aftermath of the bushfire which destroyed a third of the houses in the town on November 8.

Mr Searle, who is Labor Leader in the NSW upper house and holds a number of shadow portfolios, including minister for the North Coast, said his trip was about finding out “where the gaps were” when it came to responding to natural disasters.

The MP was familiar with the devastation caused by bushfire, having previously served on Blue Mountains council and said the community there had learned and adapted after the 2013 bushfires which destroyed 193 houses in one afternoon.

But he said he could not talk for the rest of the state, which was why he and his colleagues were out talking to affected residents.

“Every time there is one of these big events whether it is storms or fires, it seems that government at all level forgets how it responded and the lessons that were learnt,” he said.

“This is going to happen again – hopefully not for a decade but it might happen within the next decade – and we have got to make sure we are not scrambling to put together an emergency response.”