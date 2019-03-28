Menu
Fence with barbed wire. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK080915csecurity1
Residents 'terrified' when drunk man tries to break in

Elyse Wurm
28th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
A DRUNKEN man "terrified" residents when he attempted to break into their property before fleeing and jumping fences on properties across the road.

At Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday, Vince Gregory Sutherland pleaded guilty to six charges including two counts each of trespass and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

He was also charged with one count of attempting to enter a dwelling with intent.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said police discovered Sutherland, smelling of stale liquor, lying face down beside bushes next to a house he had fled to after the attempted break-in.

The court heard the Goondiwindi man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.196.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the offences occurred at Goondiwindi early this week, when Sutherland had also broken into a garage and shed.

"You then entered a vehicle at one of the premises took some items from it and also took some items from the shed," Mr Walker said.

Lawyer Peter Sloane said alcohol had been a problem in Sutherland's life and the 43-year-old had a sad history.

"It shows a man who has spent a considerable period of his life incarcerated," he said.

Mr Sloane said Sutherland lacked community support and while he had been able to avoid alcohol in the past, he had gone back to "wild habits".

Mr Walker said Sutherland, 43, had a 16-page criminal history. Sutherland was sentenced to six months' jail and ordered to serve his nine-month suspended sentence, starting from the end of the other jail term. He will be eligible for parole on September 2.

break in enter premises and commit indictable offence goondiwindi crime goondiwindi police trespass warwick magistrates court
Warwick Daily News

