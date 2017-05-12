Residents to keep fighting dongas DA

Clarence Valley councillors listen as Challinor St resident Gary Harrison makes a deputation against a workers accommodation development application proposed for the street.

RESIDENTS have vowed to keep fighting a proposal to have 124-bed worker accommodation established in their street.

On Tuesday the Clarence Valley Council's environment, planning and community committee voted to conditionally recommend approval of a development application for worker accommodation in Challinor St, Grafton.

The residents fought the DA all the way through submissions and deputations to the council, media and social media campaigns and lobbying officials.

A residents' spokeswoman, Jayne Miller, who made a deputation to the committee meeting, said the process had left her disillusioned with the council.

"I spent five hours preparing my deputation for the meeting and I had only five minutes to present it,” she said.

Ms Miller said she had gone through all the residents submissions to the council against the development, read the council responses and then written a reply to each of them.

Before the meeting councillors inspected the site in Challinor St where around 20 residents from the area gathered to meet them.

Challinor St resident Gary Harrison also gave a deputation to the councillors during their visit.

He and other residents in the street were concerned the workers "dongas” would be built on a floodplain, where ponding could create problems in times of heavy rain.

He said residents were also worried about the possibility of anti-social behaviour with so many young men living together unsupervised.

The residents are also worried about the traffic movements of 124 people going to work.

Rob Donges, a spokesman for the applicant, Garrard Building Pt Ltd, played down the behaviour issue.

He said the worksites conducted drug and alcohol testing of workers, which would alleviate most of those sort of problems.

The council's director environment planning and community said he sympathised with the community concerns, but the DA appeared to meet the council's planning rules, which had been modified in September last year to allow worker accommodation in some residential zones.

In the committee meeting Cr Richie Williamson moved to amend some of the conditions to force traffic leaving the site to use a one-way street, Challinors Lane, which connected to Queen St rather than drive down Challinor St to North St.

He also moved to include a draft code of conduct for the workers in the conditions of approval for the development.

The vote was 3-0 in favour of the amended approval for the DA with Crs Jason Kingsley and Peter Ellem absent.

Ms Miller said these conditions fell well short of the expectations of the residents as she expected.

She said the resident activist group Neighbours Not Strangers had taken an interest in the Challinor St decision and she would be looking at further avenues to continue the protest.