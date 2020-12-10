Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet
2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet
News

SHHH! Don't let your dog bark, Nicole Kidman's filming here

David Kirkpatrick
10th Dec 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS of a road in the Byron hinterland have been asked to keep "mowing, dogs barking and construction" to a minimum during filming for Nicole Kidman's latest TV series Nine Perfect Strangers today.

Traffic controls will be in place on Kings Road from 7am to 1pm with residents allowed to "come and go"at all times but likely to face some delays.

In a notice dropped to residents, Nine Perfect Strangers location manager Chris Veerhuis said: "There will be times throughout the day when filming is taking place at which time a hold period of no traffic movement will be in place, however our onsite representative will communicate this with residents.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"The proposed filming activities and traffic control will be undertaken with the approval of Byron Shire Council and the NSW Police.

"It would be greatly appreciated if any loud noises could be avoided during filming. For example, mowing, dogs barking or construction.

"The Australian film and TV industry relies on the support of the community whenever we film on location. We are extremely grateful for your patience and consideration."

More Stories

byron bay entertainment movies nicole kidman nine perfect strangers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROUNDABOUT: Will Yamba’s traffic flow for Christmas?

        Premium Content ROUNDABOUT: Will Yamba’s traffic flow for Christmas?

        News Clarence Valley Council gives update on roadworks as the busy stretch of road is upgraded with three roundabouts

        LOOK INSIDE: $1m Coffs mansions on the market

        Premium Content LOOK INSIDE: $1m Coffs mansions on the market

        Property See the luxury properties putting beachside living to shame

        Daily Catch-up: December 10, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 10, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        Mosque attacks ‘couldn’t be stopped’: report

        Mosque attacks ‘couldn’t be stopped’: report

        Crime Christchurch mosque terror attacks could not have been stopped, royal commission...