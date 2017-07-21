19°
Residents want action on Swan Creek black spot

Jarrard Potter | 21st Jul 2017 1:00 PM
SMASH: A ute that was involved in a collision at Swan Creek.
SMASH: A ute that was involved in a collision at Swan Creek.

AFTER a series of relatively minor collisions at an intersection in Swan Creek, residents are fearful if something isn't done soon, it's only a matter of time before there's a serious crash or a fatality.

Linda Martin has lived near the intersection of Four Mile Ln, McLachlans Ln and Finlaysons Rd for nine years and can remember four accidents and a lot of near misses.

With two collisions in the past month, Ms Martin said something needs to be done.

"There's give way signs but they're not very clear, they're hard to see and are set back from the intersection,” she said.

"I think speed is a factory, and I think perhaps stop signs would be better to ensure cars actually stop and don't just ignore the give way signs.

"Sometimes you can see the dust trails of the cars, and they don't even slow down. You cringe every time you see it, it's frightening. A fatality is the concern, and in the past tow truck drivers have said they've been to quite a few out here over the years, so it's obviously something that's happened on a semi-regularly basis.”

Another Swan Creek local, Doug Purnell, also said motorists were ignoring the give way signs and driving too fast along the dirt road.

"Something needs to happen there,” he said.

"It's not a blind corner, but it's a quick short-cut through instead of coming through Grafton on the Pacific Hwy and people go through and cut all the roadworks as well. They don't care (about slowing down), they just fly through.

"There needs to be a speed bump or a stop sign, because the give way signs mean nothing to people.”

Earlier this month a man that was involved in the last collision at the intersection was transported to Gold Coast Hospital with a suspected broken neck.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said council staff had inspected the site and spoke with a couple of nearby residents.

"We intend to put some advance warning signs in place to warn motorists of the intersection,” he said.

"We will also approach police asking for their help in reducing speeding and improving driver behaviour.”

