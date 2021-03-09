Residents warned not to fall victim to kerb paint scam

Clarence Valley Council has issued a warning about people claiming to want to paint numbers on the kerb.

Clarence Valley residents have been warned to not fall victim of a kerb-painting scam making its way through the region.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said a contractor has turned up in the Clarence Valley and is painting house numbers on the kerb before asking the owner to pay.

“They are making the claim it is a council requirement and council will refund them. This is not how we operate,” Mr Lindsay said.

“We want people to know it is not a requirement of council and we will be unable to offer a refund to anyone who goes ahead with the kerb-painting.

“We have not contracted anyone to paint house numbers, anyone offering this service while claiming to be from Clarence Valley Council is being deceitful.

“We would ask anyone who has been approached by the dodgy doorknockers or who has fallen for their trick to please notify the police.”

If anyone knocks on your door offering a service, always ask to see their ID and request their company contact details.

To protect yourself from scammers you should verify they are legitimate before engaging their services.

If you are unsure or suspect you are being confronted by a conman you should ask them to leave your property.

Scams can also be reported to scamwatch.gov.au.