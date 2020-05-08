Family resilience in the face of tragedy

THE Ramos family may have lost their home in the Nymboida blaze, but they never lost their resilience in the face of tragedy.

Within days of losing their rural sanctuary to wildfire, the family reopened their organic café Deosa Wholefoods in Prince Street, Grafton.

"We lost so much but didn't want to lose our mission," Mrs Ramos told The Daily Examiner last year.

"Our customers need that food and as much as I want to keep the shop open for them, for us, emotionally, it's what kept us going."

Not only did the community step up to support the café, but customers also offered to help the family personally. Not only were they homeless, but their sheep, dogs, cats and 50 chickens were also displaced.

"We had so many offers to take in our animals," Mrs Ramos said.

"One of our customers has an organic farm and she said she could take them, so they happily moved there."

Six months have passed and the Ramos family, along with their menagerie of animals, have begun reacquainting themselves with the place they called home.

And while there are reminders of that tragic day peppered around the property, Mrs Ramos prefers to see the beauty of new beginnings.

"The sea of emotion is still so turbulent and deep but for me to see my children playing again in the outdoors was absolutely priceless, although bittersweet," She wrote on social media.

"They say 'home is where the heart is' and as we invest 'heart' in tending the remaining orchard and farm animals and forging a new way of simple living on this land, we trust that our sense of 'home' will one day be felt again."

MORE: Click to read more stories from the Nymboida fires