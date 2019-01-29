Menu
Unit owners are under fire over the misuse of short-term accommodation.
Council News

RESORT WARFARE: Council's legal assault on unit owners

Stuart Cumming
by
29th Jan 2019 2:17 PM
SUNSHINE Coast Council is taking nearly 50 unit owners at an upscale resort to court in a crackdown on misuse of short-term accommodation.

The action, being filed in the Planning and Environment Court today, comes about 18 months after a complaint was lodged about some Sebel Pelican Waters unit owners letting short-term accommodation to long-term tenants.

The council is in a battle with owners of 16 units across levels 2, 3, and 4 of the complex.

It said there were a total of 54 units across those short-term accommodation levels, showing it was a minority of owners who were not complying with short-term development approval conditions in place since 2003.

The council is seeking clarity from the court on the conditions for all units in case more owners decide to let long term in the future.

More to come...

