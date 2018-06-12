Resources to help dig us out of a hole

THE booming resources sector has given Treasurer Jackie Trad a billion more reasons to smile, helping to triple the Budget's forecast operating surplus.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the 2017/18 operating surplus will come in at $1.512 billion, about $1.012 billion more than forecast in her Mid-Year Fiscal and Economic Review in December.

It is also $1.366 billion more than predicted by former treasurer Curtis Pitt in his last Budget last year. The boost has been attributed to higher prices for commodities including coal.

The QRC had estimated a record royalties haul of almost $4 billion in 2017/18 - about $500 million more than estimated in the mid-year review and $1 billion more than predicted in last year's Budget.

Ms Trad said the extra money would be spent on infrastructure and paying down debt. About $2.4 billion in debt was paid down in 2017/18, the Budget papers will also confirm.

Treasurer Trad said the surplus - which was about half the $2.821 billion recorded in 2016/17 - was proof of Labor's measured approach to financial management.

"Our approach is responsible and sustainable," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Budget's focus would be to invest in infrastructure and jobs.

"We will deliver on our commitments and plan for the future," she said.

Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

It comes as Ms Trad promised today's Budget would not contain any new taxes on top of the five - including the waste levy - already announced.

A $100 million fund will be set up from the surplus revenue made from the levy and councils and businesses will be able to apply for grants from the fund.

"The will be no surprises in terms of charges, fees or additional revenue measures," she said.

Resource companies can also breathe easy for this coming financial year, with Ms Trad ruling out a greater royalties take. Ms Trad also ruled out any creative accounting to cover debt following moves last term to transfer more debt to the GOCs and take money from - and suspend payments to - the defined benefits super fund.

"It will be an absolute straight bat," she said.

The Government has already announced the majority of its big spending items ahead of the official handing down of the Budget today.

About $45 billion will be spent on infrastructure to support an estimated 38,000 jobs including cash for Cross River Rail, the M1 and the Sunshine Coast Rail duplication as well as hospital and school upgrades.

But debt will increase to help pay for the infrastructure spend. It was revealed on Saturday the state's debt will climb to $83 billion by '21/22.