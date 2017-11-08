Respect should be given to all our sacred places

SACRED PLACE: The sun rises over Uluru, Australia. Climbing the dramatic rock formation will be banned in two years in recognition of its sacredness to indigenous people.

MOST residents of the Clarence Valley would be familiar with the Christ Church Cathedral in Duke St, Grafton.

It is considered significant to Grafton's status as a city, as it was only when the Cathedral was built that Grafton was proclaimed a city in 1885. In those days, population sizes were not the only factors in proclaiming cities - the location's facilities such as cathedrals and courthouses were also considerations.

The cathedral features on our tourism brochures and on our postcards. Together with our other beautiful heritage listed buildings such as the old police station and the old National Bank building in Prince St, the cathedral gives Grafton its charm and character.

So it would be fair to say that the cathedral to be very important to Grafton. However, for members of the Anglican congregation it is their place of worship, and a landmark of faith and ceremony. So for them it is sacred.

There is another place in Australia that also has a special significance to the wider community. Just like Grafton's Christ Church Cathedral, it too has a far deeper meaning to the people who are spiritually connected to this place.

This sacred place is called Uluru.

Uluru, like the Great Barrier Reef, is an iconic landmark - uniquely Australian. So many people, no matter where they live in Australia, feel connected to this place. But for the Anangu people of the Mutitjulu community, who literally live in the shadow of Uluru, this rock is sacred. (There are many other Aboriginal nations and communities in the Northern Territory and other areas of Australia who also consider Uluru sacred).

Despite the Anangu's timeless connection to Uluru, it was only in 1985 that Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, which contains both Uluru and Kata Tjuta (the Olgas) was handed back to traditional owners. However as part of that hand back agreement the Anangu had to lease the park straight back to the Australian Parks and Wildlife Service. The APWS then set up the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park Board of Management to oversee the management of the park.

So even though the Anangu people had since 1985 been officially recognised as traditional owners of Uluru, they still did not have the right to stop tourists from climbing the rock. They were only able to request that tourists respect their traditional law and refrain from climbing. It is estimated the majority of tourists abided by the Anangu people's wishes with only about 16 per cent choosing to make the climb.

In recent days however, the Board of Management, after consultation with the Anangu people, decided to ban tourists from climbing Uluru starting on October 29, 2019.

This decision has the people of Australia hotly debating - some for and some against the ban. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. However, just pause for a second, and think back to the Christ Church Cathedral. Imagine the outrage if someone tried to climb the cathedral or abseil down it, and rightly so. No one should have the right to disrespect someone else's spiritual beliefs or their sacred places.

Uluru is as sacred to the Anangu as the Christ Church Cathedral is to its congregation or any other church, temple, mosque or synagogue is sacred to their respective congregations.

So if you want to visit Uluru, do it. Go and admire its beauty, learn about the traditional owners' special connection to this place and connect with the heart of our beautiful country. No one needs to climb the rock to do this.