Restaurant closure fuels reader speculation

This is what other readers have said about the upcoming closure Contributed

READERS are divided on the future demise of McDonalds in Grafton Shoppingworld after The Daily Examiner yesterday confirmed its closure.

We received more than 40 comments on our Facebook page from people putting forward their thoughts, opinions and even speculations about the future of McDonalds in the Clarence Valley.

Susan Poulsen posted about the possibility of the shop moving to Halfway Creek, presumably to acquire more highway traffic.



"I heard they are building their own 'service centre' shop at the rose farm turn-off," she said on The Daily Examiner Facebook page.

However, others were more concerned about the shopping centre's prospects.

"The food court won't have food there soon," Carol Summers posted.

"It's ganna (sic) be a gost (sic) town soon," Sarah Lily Aaron added.

Other readers were curious to see what shop would take up residence in their place.

"I hope they don't put in another coffee shop," Angela Venz said while Terry Hall suggested the complex "open up a real independent hamburger shop…"

