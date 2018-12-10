Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A restaurant employee in Georgia has been arrested after shooting a customer for trying to skip out on the bill. Picture: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
A restaurant employee in Georgia has been arrested after shooting a customer for trying to skip out on the bill. Picture: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Crime

Dine-and-dash customer shot over $5 bill

by Michelle Gant
10th Dec 2018 11:30 AM

A restaurant employee in Georgia in the US was arrested after allegedly shooting a customer for walking out on the bill.

The customer reportedly tried to pay for his meal at China Cafeteria in Decatur with an invalid credit card on Wednesday night, WSB-TV reports.

When the employee, Xin Xing Chen, realised what had happened, he and his co-worker went outside to confront the customer, reports Fox News.

A restaurant employee in Georgia has been arrested after shooting a customer for trying to skip out on the bill. Picture: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
A restaurant employee in Georgia has been arrested after shooting a customer for trying to skip out on the bill. Picture: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

A fight reportedly broke out between the three people and at one point Mr Chen allegedly went back inside the restaurant, grabbed a gun and shot the customer.

His co-worker was also shot, apparently by accident, during the incident.

The restaurant is known for its cheap food. The menu board outside the restaurant advertises a $US4.99 ($A6.94) house special and $US3.50 ($A4.87) lunch special.

One customer uninvolved in the incident told WSB-TV he was surprised something like this happened over such a small amount of money.

The restaurant advertises discount meals starting at $US3.50. Picture: Google
The restaurant advertises discount meals starting at $US3.50. Picture: Google

"I can't see somebody getting shot over a $US5 ($A7) meal. I just can't see it," Jecory Jackson said.

Mr Chen has been charged with aggravated assault. The customer is in a critical condition and the injured employee is in a stable condition.

The restaurant was closed on Thursday.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gun laws news of the stupid shooting

Top Stories

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News HERE is the list of The Daily Examiner's Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential people in 2018.

    Gulmarrad's community comes together to find space

    premium_icon Gulmarrad's community comes together to find space

    News Facilities for Gulmarrad launches first event

    Final girder placed on largest land-bridge of new highway

    premium_icon Final girder placed on largest land-bridge of new highway

    News Take a look at footage of Shark Creek bridge

    UPDATE: Highway delays after double fatality

    UPDATE: Highway delays after double fatality

    Breaking Police confirm two dead and one injured in single-vehicle crash

    Local Partners