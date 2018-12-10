Dine-and-dash customer shot over $5 bill
A restaurant employee in Georgia in the US was arrested after allegedly shooting a customer for walking out on the bill.
The customer reportedly tried to pay for his meal at China Cafeteria in Decatur with an invalid credit card on Wednesday night, WSB-TV reports.
When the employee, Xin Xing Chen, realised what had happened, he and his co-worker went outside to confront the customer, reports Fox News.
A fight reportedly broke out between the three people and at one point Mr Chen allegedly went back inside the restaurant, grabbed a gun and shot the customer.
His co-worker was also shot, apparently by accident, during the incident.
The restaurant is known for its cheap food. The menu board outside the restaurant advertises a $US4.99 ($A6.94) house special and $US3.50 ($A4.87) lunch special.
One customer uninvolved in the incident told WSB-TV he was surprised something like this happened over such a small amount of money.
"I can't see somebody getting shot over a $US5 ($A7) meal. I just can't see it," Jecory Jackson said.
Mr Chen has been charged with aggravated assault. The customer is in a critical condition and the injured employee is in a stable condition.
The restaurant was closed on Thursday.
This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission