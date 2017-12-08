Menu
Restored signs a link to Yaegl past

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Original archeologist Uncle Ron Gordon with project organiser Deidre Randall at the unveiling of restored Aboriginal signage.
SIGN OF THE TIMES: Original archeologist Uncle Ron Gordon with project organiser Deidre Randall at the unveiling of restored Aboriginal signage.

WITH views across country stretching to the ocean, it's no wonder the Maclean lookout is a special place for the Yaegl people.

Yesterday, it became a place of resurrection for their culture and stories.

"You can feel the old people here with you,”

Yaegl man Billy Walker

said.

They were there to unveil a restored set of signs created in the mid 1990s that tell the story of 13 significant places in Yaegl country.

For project organiser Deidre Randall, whose mother Brenda Smith started the original project in 1992, it was about continuing the story of the traditional owners with the community.

"Little steps go a long way here, and the stories are something to be shared with the entire community,” she said.

"All the beautiful people who told the stories (on the signs) have passed away, so it's all the more reason to protect them and have the stories renewed.”

Many of the original signs had suffered extensive fading from the sun, or had been vandalised and destroyed, and the new

signs were created in conjunction with Clarence Valley Council and National Parks and Wildlife Service to enhance the colour while keeping true to the original design.

