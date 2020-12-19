Restrictions imposed in parts of NSW from 5pm today

From tonight there will be only four reasons that northern beaches residents can leave their home in the strictest rules since March.

From 5pm tonight residents of Sydney's northern beaches will only be able to leave their homes for four essential reasons in an urgent bid to prevent the region's coronavirus outbreak from spreading.

NSW Health has recorded another 23 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 21 of those linked to the Avalon cluster while two remain under investigation.

The state's Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the stay at home order this morning, saying the local government area was essentially "going back to the restrictions that were in place back in March".

Residents will only be allowed to leave the house for work, exercise, essential shopping and medical treatment.

"It is OK to go out and exercise, it is OK to go essential shopping, do not panic buy

please," Ms Berejiklian said.

"You can go shopping any time, it is OK to go out for work, or compassionate grounds including emergency medical treatment or to visit an isolated relative, etc."

The order will come into effect tonight and stay in place until midnight on Wednesday, when health officials hope they can get the outbreak under control.

"We are hoping that will give us sufficient time to get on top of the virus so we can then ease up for Christmas and the New Year moving forward," she said.

People pictured waiting in line at the pop-up COVID clinic at Newport Community Centre last night. Picture: Monique Harmer.

Ms Berejiklian also asked that all Sydney resident reconsider non-essential activity and monitor for symptoms.

"We are asking you to do this in good faith. We are asking you not to undertake non-essential travel, or non-essential activity," she said.

"If you are planning a night out tonight, we ask you to consider changing those plans on staying at home.

"We want people to stay at home tonight and the next few nights so that we can ensure the virus does not spread, if there are any fragments of the virus outside of the northern beaches, and we also want to make sure that we give all of Sydney the best chance we have to having a good Christmas."

