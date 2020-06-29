RESULTS ROUND UP: Action from the weekend in sport

Croquet is back at the Yamba Bowling Club.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Croquet is back at the Yamba Bowling Club.Photo: Alistair Brightman

ARCHERY

Grafton Indoor Archery

RESULTS of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, June 23 and 25.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (10 Mts) Nathan Kendell 200 (Senior Sighted), Grant Kerrison 198 (23 X’s) (Senior Sighted)(visitor), Kerri-Anne Grant 198 (22 X’s)(Senior Sighted), Shania Grant 192 (Junior Sighted), Wayne Revell 190 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 189 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepard 184 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepard 174 (6 X’s)(Junior Sighted), Jason Bullen 174 (4 X’s)(Senior Sighted), Tahlia Grant 174 (3 X’s)(Junior Sighted), Merv Kerrison 171 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Ian Revell 168 (Senior Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 165 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Elisa-Rose Bullen 161 (Junior Sighted), Ethan McDonough 143 (Junior Sighted), Heath Revell 139 (Cub Sighted), Jessie Shepard 90 (Junior Recurve Un-Aided).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (20 Mts) Keith Wear 248 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepard 235 (Senior Sighted). Scores out of 200: Noah Shepard 131 (Junior Sighted). Scores out of 300: (15 – 5 Mts) Alan Wilson 236 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 233 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 207 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jesse Shepard 169 (Junior Recurve Un-Aided).

Next Outdoor shoot: (3D) Sunday, July 5. Bawden’s Bridge course. 10am Start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery. At 21 Turf St. Grafton. The river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday: From 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday: From 6pm.

Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

Jeff Thompson

CROQUET

Croquet at Yamba Bowling Club

LAST Wednesday at 8.30am, we resumed playing at the club for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown.

With the social distancing restrictions we are still able to play 16 players at a time.

We would like to thank the CEO Phil Brough, president Ian Lauder and all the staff for the work they have put in to get the club up and running again.

We had a great roll-up with a lot of smiling faces, especially the winning teams which were: Sue R/Coby, Marg/Graham, Toni/Clare, John/Ian, Joy L/Pam, Marg/Andrew, Sue R/Coby, Joy L/Ray, John/Ian, Anne/Fay, Sue R/Clare, Genny/Joy L, Marg/Steve, Andrew/David, Clare/John, Rosemary/Sue.

So good to see Anne back after a long spell and sad to say goodbye to Coby who is relocating.

Fay was smiling after three people hit the centre stick and the coffee and cake and catch-up, catch up after the games was most enjoyable.

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New Members and visitors welcome (flat soled shoes are a must). All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of “Golf Croquet” or if you are already playing, we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10.00.

Contact John and Fay Church on 66458189, Graham Schubert on 66458073, or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo.

Graham Schubert