RESULTS ROUND UP: Bridge players rule the online realm

Clarence bridge players have taken well to the online game

ARCHERY

Grafton Indoor Archery

Results of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, June 30 and July 2

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Warren Hutchinson 198 (Senior Sighted), Nathan Kendell 196 (Senior Sighted), Pat McLoughlin 192 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 190 (Junior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 189 (Senior Sighted), Wayne Revell 185 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepard 170 (Senior Sighted), Shania Grant 164 (Junior Sighted), Ian Revell 148 (Senior Sighted), Tahlia Grant 144 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepard 130 (Junior Sighted), Gavin Bridges 124 (Senior Longbow), Heath Revell 94 (Cub Sighted), Ethan McDonough 76 (Junior Sighted).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Natalie Shepard 269 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepard 260 (Junior Sighted Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 217 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 187 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Alan Wilson 181 (Senior Traditional Recurve). Score out of 100: Noah Shepard 63 (Junior Sighted).

Next Outdoor shoot: (Paper) Sunday, July 19. Bawden’s Bridge course. 10am Start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery. At 21 Turf St. Grafton. The river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday: From 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday: From 6pm.

Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

Jeff Thompson

BRIDGE

MEMBERS played in the online Restricted Competition of Stepbridge during the week.

On Tuesday June 30, the top three pairs were Helen Nyland and Bob Northam, Tess Bloomer and Ian Huxley and Denise Llewellyn and Frank Mack. On Thursday July 2, the top pairs were Jenny Sharp and Geoff Hiatt, Kerry Harding and Heather Brown and Tess Bloomer and Tiny Betts.

Geoff Hiatt

CROQUET

Lawrence Croquet

THE first day’s return to play after such a long break was a false dawn.

The following week’s play was cancelled due to the wet conditions, much to everyone’s disappointment.

This week saw the return of stunning winter days in the Clarence Valley and all our courts were in action. Both Karen and Kath had golden hoops whilst Carole excelled with two jump shots and with one each to Pam and Tonya. Excellent play with double ricochet shots culminating in running a hoop went to Karen, Don and Carole.

A general meeting was held after play on Thursday followed by a sausage sizzle lunch kindly cooked by Neil Radford. At the meeting members were advised that the club was the recipient of two grants. One grant was for equipment whilst the other will provide for the construction of much need shaded seating and the building of an equipment shed. Chris Clay was presented with a voucher for the Lawrence Tavern in appreciation for the work she had undertaken in obtaining these grants.

New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8.30am. All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session

For more information contact Carole Radford: 0427783330 or Karen Marsden: 0437157198 or just turn up to play! We are located at the Lawrence golf course, Anne/March Street, Lawrence.

Karen Marsden

Croquet at Yamba Bowling Club.

LAST Wednesday was cool to start but warmed up beautifully and we had another good roll up.

The winning teams were Marg/Graham, Genny/Peter, Toni/Clare, Joy L/John, Sue G/Fay, Joy L/Ray, John/Ian, Sue G/Clare, Anne/Peter, Joy L/Marg, Rosemary/Steve, Ian/John, Genny/Pat, Rosemary/Joy L, Clare/Peter, Dot/Sue, Pat/Sue.

Sue G ran a hoop and good to see Dot again.

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome (flat soled shoes are a must). All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of “Golf Croquet.” If you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10.00. Contact John and Fay Church on 66458189, Graham Schubert on 66458073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo.

Graham Schubert

GOLF

Grafton District Golf Club

Thursday Men’s Results

Date: 2/7/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 70

Winner: William Dougherty 42 pts

Runner-up: Mick Carter 40 pts

2nd R/up Graeme Smith 39 pts c/b

NTP’s sponsored by: Dougherty Property

Pro Balls: 33 pts