RESULTS ROUND UP: Golden hoops galore in Lawrence

Things were heating up at the Lawrence Croquet Club this week. Picture: MARK STEWART 070731

Things were heating up at the Lawrence Croquet Club this week. Picture: MARK STEWART 070731

ARCHERY

Grafton Indoor Archery

RESULTS of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, July 21 and July 23.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Jesse Shepherd 196 (Junior Sighted), Steve Parker 195 (Senior Sighted), Wayne Revell 193 (Senior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 188 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 185 (Junior Sighted), Ian Revell 176 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 175 (Senior Sighted), Eliza-Rose Bullen 155 (on count back)(Junior Sighted), Jason Bullen 155 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 142 (6 X's)(Junior Sighted), Tahlia Grant 142 (2 X's)(Junior Sighted),

Warren Hutchinson 131 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Ethan McDonough 109 (Junior Sighted),

Heath Revell 78 (Cub Sighted).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (20 Mts) Rod Shorten 289 (Senior Sighted), Steven Parker 281 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 266 (Junior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 257 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 224 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 196 (Junior Sighted), Tahlia Grant 192 (Junior Sighted), Gavin Bridges 172 (Senior Longbow), Keith Wear 154 (Senior Sighted), Alan Wilson 132 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 116 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 110 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Wayne Revell 85 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Mark Dunn 60 (Senior Sighted).

Next Outdoor shoot: (3D) Sunday, August 2. Bawden's Bridge course. 10am Start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery. At 21 Turf St. Grafton. The river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday: From 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday: From 6pm.

Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

Jeff Thompson

BRIDGE

Grafton Bridge Club

OUR three best pairs in the Stepbridge Restricted Tourney on Tuesday July 21 were Nettie Bennett and John McPherson, Frank Mack and Denise Llewellyn and Tiny Betts and Leone Coper.

On Thursday July 23, our best were Maureen Gollan and Del Frawley, Denise Llewellyn and Tiny Betts and David and Karen Tasker.

CROQUET

Lawrence Croquet Club

A GOOD roll up on a chilly morning and it wasn't long before the shots kept coming.

Carol and Bon had two 'in off' shots followed by Karens two jump shots.

Ken was absent due to an old war injury, Dianne was in her element as she loves the cold. Heather played very well with an interesting new (old) mallet she picked up at a second hand shop on her travels. This mallet must have a history.

On Thursday Birthday wishes were given to Karen. We celebrated with cake (where were you Don?) A few players stayed in bed, but it was very cold. On our green we had two hard fought games, but Karens team won the decider. Esmae starred with two Golden Hoops and a Jump Shot. Joy one Jump Shot and Leanne hit two Golden Hoops. Ken returned in form and hit two Golden Hoops - beware of the wounded player. Lorraine still on the injured list. Hope to see you back playing soon.

New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8.30am. All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session.

For more information contact Carole Radford 0427783330 or Karen Marsden 0437157198 or just turn up to play. We are located at the Lawrence Golf Course, Anne/March Street. Lawrence.

Kathy Trim

Croquet at Yamba Bowling Club

LAST Wednesday was a cold, overcast, threatening day, however, we got through the morning without a drop of rain and the winning teams were Ray/Graham, Toni/John, Peter/David, Clare, Toni/Andrew, Fay/Mal, Sue R/Mal, Margaret/David, Ray/Andrew, Rosemary/John, Sue R/Rosemary, Toni/David, Sue R/John.

In two singles matches, Ray beat Jenny and John beat Graham. David had another good day with the mallet, as did John and Sue R. The weather is unpredictable but these late winter days are great to play in and as usual, the greens are terrific to play on.

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome (flat soled shoes are a must). All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of "Golf Croquet" or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church 66458189, Graham Schubert on 66458073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo.

Graham Schubert

GREYHOUNDS

Grafton Greyhound Racing Results, Monday July 20

Race 1: Ladbrokes Maiden 305m

1. Perfect Nangar - Craig Gardoll $1.35

2. Royal Valley $8.50

3. Benissimo $7.50

Time: 23.10

Margins: 3 ¼ Lengths x 4 ¼ Lengths

Race 2: Village Green Hotel 5th Grade 305m

1. Freddy's Home - Kenneth Stains $2.25

2. Double Valley $12.00

3. Tranquil Road $17.00

Time 17.54

Margins ¼ Lengths x 3 ¾ Lengths

Race 3: Caldwell Electrical Services 5th Grade 305m

1. Aster Valley - Desmond Winters $1.60

2. Ducati Blue $7.50

3. Kiarni Joe $41.00

Time: 17.57

Margins: 4 ¼ Lengths x Nose

Race 4: greyhoundsproductsdirect.com.au FFA 407m

1. Magical Mia - Christopher Field $10.00

2. My Mate Morton $7.50

3. Hootin' Annie $4.60

Time: 23.12

Margins: 1 ¾ Lengths X ¾ Length

Race 5: GDSC Mixed 4/5 407m

1. Not Out Cloud - Gavin Lowe $16.00

2. Robell Roxy $10.00

3. Kalang Beach $3.40

Time: 23.03

Margins: 6 ¾ Lengths X Nose

Race 6: Ladbrokes Red Dog Bonus 1-4 Wins Heat 1 407m

1. Payment Time - Lesley Green $6.00

2. Jimary Cricket $2.00

3. Arty Barty $7.50

Time: 23.27

Margins: 1 ¼ Lengths x 3 ¾ Length

Race 7: Ladbrokes Red Dog Bonus 1-4 Wins Heat 2 407m

1 That's Lil Coco - Troy Butler $7.50

2. Don Bin Deli $6.00

3. Ultimate Display $4.80

Time: 23.26

Margins: 4 ¼ lengths X 2 ¾ Length

Race 8: Ladbrokes Red Dog Bonus 1-4 Wins Heat 3 407m

1. Slipping Away - Leon Cunningham $8.50

2. Jimary Star $2.25

3. Pretty Paws $4.60

Time: 23.21

Margins: 1 ¾ Lengths X 4 ¾ Lengths

Race 9: Clarence Valley Sheds Masters 407m

1 Nash Bonus - Evelyn Harris $8.00

2. Zipping Clark $5.50

3. That's Lil Bob $1.30

Time: 23.50

Margins: 1 ½ Lengths x 2 ¼ Lengths

Race 10: Ladbrokes Odds Boost FFA 305m

1. Thanks Nelly - Mitchell Northfield $4.40

2. Kimsson $21.00

3. Star Helen $7.00

Time: 17.46

Margins: 4 ½ Lengths x 1 ¼ Lengths