RESULTS ROUND UP: Grafton shooter sharp as an arrow

There were plenty of bullseyes during Grafton archery this week

There were plenty of bullseyes during Grafton archery this week

ARCHERY

Grafton Outdoor Archery

RESULTS of Outdoor shoot: (3D) held Sunday, August 30, at Bawden’s Bridge course.

Scores out of 400: Rod Shorten 358 (Senior Sighted), Troy Carter 354 (Senior Sighted), Mark (Croc) Corner 349 (Senior Sighted), Fulvio Canestrari 348 (Senior Sighted), Steve Parker 340 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 332 (Junior Sighted), Chris Glasser 328 (Senior Sighted), Gordon Kelly 322 (Senior Bare Bow), Noah Shepherd 281 (Junior Sighted), Keith Wear 271 (Senior Sighted), Alan Wilson 265 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Gavin Bridges 263 (Senior Longbow), Mitchell Firth 249 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 237 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Jeff Thompson 229 (9 X 10s) (Senior Traditional Recurve), Toby Pennell 229 (7 X 10s) (Cub Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 211 (Senior Sighted), Krista Pennell 170 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Janelle Firth 152 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Lacey Pennell 134 (Cub Traditional Recurve), Pat McLaughlin 92 (Senior Traditional Recurve). Scores out of 200: Noah Corner 171 (Cub Sighted), David Unwin 170 (Coffs)(Senior Recurve Un-Aided), Darren Smith 169 (Coffs)(Senior Sighted), Nathan Kendell 151 (Senior Sighted), Gaynor Boyd 150 (Coffs)(Senior Recurve Un-Aided), Kerri-Anne Grant 140 (Senior Sighted), Shania Grant 134 (Junior Sighted), Simon Radford 125 (Coffs)(Senior Traditional Recurve), Tahlia Grant 117 (Junior Sighted).

Grafton Indoor Archery

RESULTS of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, September 1 and 3.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Vince Guilia 200 (Senior Sighted), Maureen Brincat 197 (Senior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 184 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 180 (Senior Sighted), Shania Grant 172 (Junior Sighted), Toby Pennell 165 (Cub Sighted), Eliza-Rose Bullen 154 (Cub Sighted), Jason Bullen 151 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 152 (Junior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 143 (Cub Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 138 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Connor Delaforce 135 (Junior Sighted), Merv Kerrison 134 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Heath Revell 129 (Cub Sighted), Mitchell Firth 125 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Kristy Pennell 107 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Wayne Revell 102 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Ethan McDonough 100 (Junior Sighted), Ian Revell 83 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Lacey Pennell 75 (Cub Traditional Recurve), Janelle Firth 59 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jasper Revell 56 (Little Cub Sighted), Toby Revell 52 (Junior Traditional Recurve).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Vince Guilia 300 (Senior Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 298 (Senior Sighted), Steven Parker 293 (Senior Sighted), Alex Montgomery 288 (Senior Sighted), Rod Shorten 287 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 285 (Junior Sighted), Maureen Brincat 284 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 262 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 241 (Junior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 234 (Cub Sighted), Mitchell Firth 207 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 205 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Jeff Thompson 183 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Alan Wilson 178 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Wayne Revell 165 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Rachel Binskin 161 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Kristy Pennell 146 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jared McAlpine 143 (Junior Bare Bow), Ian Revell 124 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Janelle Firth 115 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Toby Revell 109 (Junior Traditional Recurve).

Next Outdoor shoot: (Paper I.F.A.A.) Sunday, September 13. Bawden’s Bridge course. 10am Start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Working-Bee Camp-out October 16, 17 and 18. Come help us make a new course.

Indoor Archery. At 21 Turf St. Grafton. The river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday: From 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday: From 6pm.

Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

Jeff Thompson

CROQUET

Lawrence Croquet Club

TUESDAY was a perfect day for croquet, and a good roll up. The greens were running fast which some managed better than others.

Bob got off to a good start with an in off shot, then Janet, Tonia, Carole, Leanne and Heather all scored Golden Hoops. Only Esmee got a jump shot.

It was nice to have Vois back with us for lunch and she also won one of the lucky door prizes.

We all enjoyed lunch and we had birthday cake for Bon and Ken. Happy birthday to you both (thanks Lorraine). After lunch Joy and Esmee “challenged” Ken and Bob. They tell me it was quite a tussle, the boys winning 7/6. Then the return game the girls won an equally exciting game.

Thursday – Down on numbers a little. It was nice to welcome a new player, Jill, from South Grafton. Pam played well and had a nice in off shot. Karen, Carole and Kath played singles. Carole scoring an amazing Golden Hoop, and the crowd roared. The very next shot Karen scored one too and the crowd roared again, Under such pressure Kath hit a jump shot then Carole and Kath had in off shots. Leanne also had a jump shot.

The girls are still keen on their Majong and a few turned out for Thursdays game. Anyone wishing to play be at the Golf Club by 12pm or ring phone number below.

New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7.30am All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session.

For more information contact Carole Radford 0427783330 or Karen Marsden 0437157198 or just turn up to play. We are located at the Lawrence Golf Course, Anne/March St, Lawrence.

Kathy Trim

Croquet at Yamba Bowling Club

LAST Wednesday was a cracker of a morning and the shorts came out like a field of Wildflowers.

In a mix of seven and five point games the winning teams were, Mal/Graham, Dot/Clare, Margaret/Rosemary, Andrew/Jim, Rhonda/David, Genny/Fay, Rosemary/Steve, Toni/Peter, Dot/Graham, Rhonda/Andrew, Susie M/Ray, Toni/Graham, Sue G/Fay, Dot/Jim, John/David, Rhonda/Steve. In a game of singles Coby defeated John.

Toni won the Sheriff’s Badge by running a hoop only to have it taken off her by Genny. Rhonda, Dot and Graham had a handy day with the mallet. Don’t forget players, even if you choose not to go in the club for coffee you must still enter through the main entrance, sign in and then sign out when you leave.

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome (flat soled shoes are a must). All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of “Golf Croquet” or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church 66458189, Graham Schubert on 66458073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo.

Graham Schubert

GOLF

Grafton District Golf Club

Tuesday Men’s Results

Event: 18 Hole Stroke

Date: 1.9. 2020

Starters: 112

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: David Morgan 69 nett c/b

1st Runner up Jason Casserly 69 nett

2nd Runner Up: Leigh Bailey 69 nett

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

Ball Run Down 77 c/b

Thursday Men’s Results

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Date: 3/9/2020

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 65

Winner: Michael Johnston 41 pts c/b

Runner-up: Eli Fahey 41 pts

2nd R/up Bill Blaikie 38pts

NTP’s sponsored by: Dougherty Property

Pro Balls: 34 pts

Saturday Men’s Competition Results

Event: 18 Hole 2 Man Ambrose KENO Qualifier

Date: 5.9.2020

Sponsor: GDGC

Starters: 134

Overall Winners Mat McKee & Trevor White 62.500 nett

1st R/Up Neil Hayward & Dean Hayes 63.250 nett

2nd R/up Paul Hewitt & Jesse Langford 63.500 nett

Balls to 68.500 nett