RESULTS ROUND UP: Netballers hit their stride for round 2

ARCHERY

Grafton Outdoor Archery

RESULTS of Outdoor shoot: (3D) held Sunday, July 5, at Bawden’s Bridge course.

Scores out of 400: Troy Carter 368 (senior sighted), Chris Glasser 336 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepard 296 (Senior Sighted), Alan Wilson 227 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 171 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jesse Shepard 151 (Junior Recurve Un-Aided). Scores out of 200: Gordon Kelly 143 (Senior Bare Bow), Keith Wear 94 (Senior Sighted).

Grafton Indoor Archery

RESULTS of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, July 7 and July 9.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Warren Hutchinson 197 (Senior Sighted), Pat McLoughlin 194 (Senior Sighted), Wayne Revell 188 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 178 (Senior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 175 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 172 (Junior Sighted Recurve), Ian Revell 169 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 153 (Junior Sighted), Gavin Bridges 149 (Senior Longbow), Tahlia Grant 127 (Junior Sighted), Ethan McDonough 94 (Junior Sighted). Score out of 100: Shania Grant 69 (Junior Sighted).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (15 – 10 Mts) Natalie Shepherd 264 (Senior Sighted), Keith Wear 253 (Senior Sighted), Alan Wilson 204 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 202 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Next Outdoor shoot: (Paper Safari) Sunday, July 19. Bawden’s Bridge course. 10am start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery. At 21 Turf St. Grafton. The river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday: From 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday: From 6pm.

Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

Jeff Thompson

GREYHOUNDS

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club

RESULTS – Monday July 6, 2020

Race 1: Ladbrokes Maiden 305m

1. Speedy Bonus – Evelyn Harris $2.40

2. Typhon Tim $2.50

3. El Roller $8.50

Time: 17.77

Margins: 1 Lengths x 1 ¾ Lengths

Race 2: Village Green Hotel Maiden 407m

1. Bokarm Bella – Leslie Purnell $5.00

2. Freckles Brown $6.00

3. He Speeds $15.00

Time 23.60

Margins 2 ¾ Lengths x 3 ¾ Lengths

Race 3: Ladbrokes Switch 1-3 Wins Heat 1 305m

1. Redback Katie – Bradley Northfield $1.60

2. Ultimate Display $7.50

3. Ducati Blue $14.00

Time: 17.63

Margins: 2 Lengths x 3 ½ Lengths

Race 4: Clarence Valley Sheds 5th Grade 407m

1. Kalang Beach – Trevor Rice $3.60

2. Chasin’ Charlie $2.80

3. Super Select $8.50

Time: 23.22

Margins: 1 ¼ Lengths X 2 ¼ Length

Race 5: Ladbrokes Switch 1-3 Wins Heat 2 305m

1. Darling Display – Evelyn Harris $4.80

2. Jet Black Beach $6.50

3. Daniella Walsh $15.00

Time: 17.65

Margins: 4 ¾ Lengths X 1 ¾ lengths

Race 6: GDSC Mixed 4/5 480m

1. Lotties Beach – Glenda Dart $3.60

2. Frans Bonus $3.50

3. Twice as Wise $4.00

Time: 27.59

Margins: 3 ½ Length x 2 ½ Length

Race 7: Ladbrokes Switch 1-3 Wins Heat 3 305m

1 Mac Zephyr – Wayne Cameron $2.30

2. Akela$19.00

3. Badger’s Delight $12.00

Time: 17.67

Margins: ½ length X 2 ½ Length

Race 8: Willow Park Pre-Training/Rearing 5th Grade 305m

1. Battle – Glenda Dart $3.00

2. Mad Stan $2.20

3. Tommy’s Beach $41.00

Time: 23.30

Margins: 1 ½ Lengths X 4 ½ Lengths

Race 9: Ladbrokes Cash In 5th Grade 305m

1 Star Helen – Shane Staples $4.20

2. Zulu Beat $6.50

3. Freddy’s Home $3.20

Time: 17.58

Margins: 3 Lengths x 1 ¼ Lengths

Race 10: APN Daily Examiner Non-Grade 407m

1. Dixie Louise – John Corrigan $16.00

2. Hillbilly Blue $34.00

3. Two Points Away $7.50

Time: 23.31

Margins: 3 Lengths x Nose

Race 11: Ladbrokes Odds Boost FFA 305m

1. Push Me – Ben Ellis $1.18

2. Kingsbrae Trevor $4.40

3. Kimsson $61.00

Time: 17.53

Margins: 2 ¾ Lengths x 2 ¼ Length

Race 12: Sires on Ice 5th Grade 407m

1. My Mac Boy – Craig McPhee $6.00

2. Buster’s Dynasty $4.40

3. Aston Ute $5.50

Time: 23.49

Margins: 3 ½ Lengths x 1 ¼ Lengths

NETBALL

Grafton Netball Association

ROUND 2 results, Saturday July 11.

9/10s

N/S Go Getters – 18 v N/S Bubble Queens – 2

N/S Sparkles v Rhino Rockets to be played

City Pearls v Rhino Rampagers to be played

11/12s

N/S Hurricanes – 51 v City Rubies – 0

N/S Diamonds – 30 v N/S Stars – 5

N/S Bears – 27 v Rhino Rugrats – 9

Inter

N/S Dominators – 12 v City Sapphires – 11

City Topaz – 5 v N/S Young Warriors – 31

D Grade

S&S Tigers – 38 v S&S Misfits – 3

N/S Vixens – 30 v N/S Devils – 28

NS Fireworks v S&S Untouchaballs Forfeit

C Grade

City Cubes – 14 v Rhino Warriors – 32

Rhino Rebels – 13 v Rhino Rumble – 27

N/S Thunderbirds v S&S Screamers – to be played 22nd July

A/B Grade

City Destroyers – 28 v S&S AwesomeMess 41

N/S Scorchers – 58 v City Amethysts – 19

N/S Ballers – 30 v S&S Reds – 21

Bye

A/B – N/S Young + 1

11/12’s – N/S Pocket Rockets