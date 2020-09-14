RESULTS ROUND UP: Rain makes for happy greens in Lawrence

ARCHERY

Grafton Indoor Archery

Results of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, September 8 and 10.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Vince Guilia 199 (Senior Sighted), Maureen Brincat 193 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 177 (Senior Sighted), Toby Pennell 173 (Cub Sighted), Noah Shepherd 171 (Junior Sighted), Jason Bullen 163 (Senior Sighted), Eliza-Rose Bullen 154 (Cub Sighted), Mitchell Firth 153 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Dougal Hebblewhite 145 (Junior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 141 (Cub Sighted), Gavin Bridges 139 (Senior Longbow), Warren Hutchinson 132 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Kristy Pennell 121 (Senior Traditional Recurve),

Wayne Revell 119 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 116 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Rachel Binskin 111 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Connor Delaforce 107 (Junior Sighted), Heath Revell 95 (Cub Sighted), Toby Revell 93 (Junior Traditional Recurve), Lacey Pennell 69 (Cub Traditional Recurve), Janelle Firth 58 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (20 Mts) Vince Guilia 296 (Senior Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 293 (Senior Sighted), Maureen Brincat 282 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 276 (Junior Sighted), Steven Parker 267 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 243 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 238 (Senior Sighted), Shania Grant 230 (Junior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 226 (Senior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 206 (Cub Sighted), Tahlia Grant 195 (Junior Sighted), Jared McAlpine 102 (Junior Bare Bow). Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Mitchell Firth 218 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 204 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Rachel Binskin 192 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Alan Wilson 185 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 174 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Wayne Revell 156 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Janelle Firth 140 (Senior Traditional Recurve),

Toby Revell 136 (Junior Traditional Recurve), Ian Revell 129 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Kristy Pennell 107 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Next Outdoor shoot: (Paper I.F.A.A.) Sunday, September 20. Bawden’s Bridge course. 10am start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Working-Bee Camp-out October 16, 17 and 18. Come help us build a new course.

Indoor Archery. At 21 Turf St. Grafton. The river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday: From 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday: From 6pm.

Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

Jeff Thompson

BRIDGE

ON TUESDAY September 1 our members played in an e-bridge match and the best three pairs were Neil Nagle and Bob Northam, Dawn Rapley and Helen Hearnshaw and Leone Coper and Tiny Betts. On Thursday September 3 our best were Neil and Bob (again), Jenny Sharpe and Geoff Hiatt and Dawn and Helen (again).

Geoff Hiatt

CROQUET

Lawrence Croquet Club

Tuesday September 8

USUAL roll up for a Tuesday and good to see June and Don back from holidays all refreshed. The greens are drying out and could benefit from a good shower of rain.

Nobody claimed any remarkable shots, but the games I played were hard fought and enjoyable.

Lawrence Croquet Club send congratulations to Peter Martin on his championship win.

Thursday September 10

WELL the greens are happy. We were washed out but will get the benefit next Tuesday.

New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7.30 All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session.

For more information contact Carole Radford 0427783330, Karen Marsden 0437157198 or just turn up to play. We are located at the Lawrence Golf Course, Anne/March Street, Lawrence.

Kathy Trim

Croquet at Yamba Bowling Club

LAST Wednesday was another beautiful day and we would like to thank CEO Phil Brough, president Ian Lauder, greenkeepers Graeme Brown and Tony, Nathan and all staff at Yamba Bowlo for their hard work keeping our club going so we can play the game we love.

The winning teams were: Toni/Andrew, Susan R/Graham, Mal/Ray, Rhonda/Jim, Beryl/Susie M, Joy/Toni, Mal/Steve, Andrew/David, Clare/Susie M, Cheryl/Jim, Graham/John, Steve/Peter, Rosemary/Mal, Genny/Graham, Cheryl/Jim, Clare/Beryl, Rosemary/David, Fay/Peter.

In a game of triples Ray beat John and Fay. Susie M won the sheriff’s Badge (again) only to have it taken off her by Steve.

Welcome back to Beryl and also Pam back from Queensland (not sure if she had to swim across the Tweed River to get here). Players, please remember after the games you must sign in and sign out of the club even if you are not having coffee

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome (flat soled shoes are a must). All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of “Golf Croquet”, or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church 66458189, Graham Schubert. 66458073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo.

Graham Schubert

GOLF

Maclean Ladies Results

Wednesday September 9

2BBB Stableford

Sponsors Chris Forrester, Tina Hogg

Winners: Sheree Forsythe & Liama Hunter 50pts

R/up: Di Moore & Kim Wiblen 49pts

Chip ins: Sheree Forsythe on the 3rd and the 14th, Nancy Commerford on the 5th Covid balls: Heni Taranto and Helen Graney Ball comp to 41 pts A fantastic field this week with 42 players.

Thank you to our sponsors for your great prizes and also for the tees and markers.

Yours in golf.

Mausie

RUGBY UNION

Far North Coast Rugby Union preliminary finals

First Grade

Wollongbar 40 (Penalty Try, Jake Lubrano, Ben Damen, Hamish Mould, James Vidler, Steven Mison tries, Sam Kerry 4 conversions) d Ballina 33 (Syd Malietoa, Sam Pearce, Nemani Matirewa, Jake Smith, Joel Noble tries, Tom Watson 2 Nick Watson 2 conversions, Nick Watson penalty goal)

Half Time: Wollongbar 28 – Ballina 26

Second Grade

Lennox Head 50 (Willis Parker, Harry Fettell, Eli Carr, Lachlan Jones, Jack Tyndall, Kurt Orlanno, Tom McEvoy, Matt Koellner tries, Harry Fettell 5 conversions) d Wollongbar 17 (Connor Storck, Hamish Millane tries, Jaiden McDonald conversion)

Half Time: Lennox 22 – Wollongbar 12

Under-18s

Lismore 30 (Perry Daly, Brayden Nelson, Braiden Albertini tries, Braedan Williams 2, Jack Taylor conversions, Jack Taylor 2, Perry Daly penalty goals) d Mullumbimby 7 (Kasey Sheridan try, Eddie Toman conversion)

Half Time: Lismore 21 – Mullumbimby 0

Women’s

Evans River 37 (Georgia Slade 4, Daisy Gordon 2, Julie Spoor tries, Daisy Gordon conversion) d Casino 17 (Samantha Codrington, Kiera Hickey, Gemma Codrington, tries, Felicity Peters conversion)

Half Time: Evans River 25 – Casino 0

Presidents Cup

Evans River 19 (Max Pye, Cody Reti tries, Michael Miskle 3 penalty goals) d Richmond Range 13 (Brock King try, Stephen Gray conversion, 2 penalty goals)

Half Time: Evans River 8 – Richmond Range 7