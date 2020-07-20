SPORT RESULTS: Rugby returns, croquet conquers

ARCHERY

Grafton Indoor Archery

RESULTS of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, July 14 and July 16.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Warren Hutchinson 199 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 196 (Junior Sighted), Steve Parker 194 (Senior Sighted), Wayne Revell 189 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 188 (Junior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 185 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 176 (Senior Sighted), Ian Revell 165 (Senior Sighted), Tahlia Grant 141 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 134 (Junior Sighted), Heath Revell 109 (Cub Sighted), Ethan McDonough 83 (Junior Sighted).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Steven Parker 291 (Senior Sighted), Rod Shorten 290 (Senior Sighted), Wayne Revell 286 (Senior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 270 (Senior Sighted), Gordon Kelly 250 (Senior Bare Bow), Natalie Shepherd 237 (Senior Sighted), Tahlia Grant 218 (Junior Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 211 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Noah Shepherd 208 (with a Robin Hood)(Junior Sighted), Jeff Thompson 181 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Alan Wilson 175 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Next Outdoor shoot: (3D) Sunday, August 2. Bawden's Bridge course. 10am Start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery. At 21 Turf St. Grafton. The river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday: From 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday: From 6pm.

Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

Jeff Thompson

CROQUET

Lawrence Croquet Club

A GOOD roll up on a very chilly Tuesday morning but Robyn, Lorraine and Karen all found the Golden Hoops and Tonia showed true skill by hitting in off twice.

Ken managed two jump shots and Joy, Lorraine and Edna one each on Thursday. Karen was also in good form on Thursday hitting hoop to hoop twice. Leanne ricocheted off Ann and scored. Ann replied with a nice jump shot. It might be that we will have to swab some of you in the future - well done. Tonia also had a Golden Hoop.

Kath managed to fluke one of her very rare shots and Lorraine retired injured. Hope you feel better next week. The greens looked good and played well. Thank you Col.

New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8.30am. All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session.

For more information contact Carole Radford 0427783330 or Karen Marsden 0437157198 or just turn up to play. We are located at the Lawrence golf course, Anne/March Street, Lawrence.

Croquet at Yamba Bowling Club

LAST Wednesday was a glorious morning for the great game of croquet and the players were eager to hit off.

The winning teams were Genny/Mal, Sue/John, Genny/Sue, Susie M/Margaret, Dianne/Pat, Rosemary/Pat, Ian/Peter, Genny/David, Peter/Mal, Margaret/Steve, Joy L/David, Toni/Pat, Steve/Ray, David/Ian, Dot/Andrew.

David won the Sheriff's badge by running a hoop and had a good morning with the mallet. Remember players if you don't put your game score down it is like fish that get away, they don't count. Coffee and cake was enjoyed by many players after the games.

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New Members and Visitors welcome (flat soled shoes are a must). All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of "Golf Croquet" or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church 66458189 or Graham Schubert. 66458073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo.

Graham Schubert

GREYHOUNDS

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club

RESULTS - Monday July 13, 2020

Race 1: Ladbrokes Maiden 305m

1. Freckles Brown Rodger O'Neil $3.70

2. Royal Valley $3.20

3. El Roller $4.60

Time: 23.70

Margins: 2 ¼ Lengths x 2 ¼ Lengths

Race 2: GDSC 5th Grade 305m

1. Bowie Bonus - Evelyn Harris $2.80

2. Freddy's Home $1.65

3. Words Wrong $13.00

Time 17.40

Margins ½ Lengths x 1 ½ Lengths

Race 3: Ladbrokes Back Yourself 5th Grade 305m

1. Jackie's Yoyo- Laurence Walker $21.00

2. Aster Valley $4.60

3. Daniela Walsh $3.80

Time: 17.42

Margins: 2 Lengths x 4 Lengths

Race 4: Clarence Valley Sheds 0-1 Wins 480m

1. Bokarm Archie - Leslie Purnell $5.00

2. Black Pajamas $2.80

3. Canoelands Rocka $31.00

Time: 27.21

Margins: 3 Lengths X ¼ Length

Race 5: Ladbrokes Switch 1-3 Wins Final 305m

1. Darling Display - Evelyn Harris $3.80

2. Mac Zephyr $3.30

3. Akela $19.00

Time: 17.56

Margins: ¾ Lengths X 3 ½ lengths

Race 6: Ladbrokes Same Race Multi 4th/5th Grade 407m

1. Kalang Beach - Trevor Rice $3.10

2. Hootin' Annie $18.00

3. Oscar Awards $2.80

Time: 23.23

Margins: Nose x 1 Length

Race 7: Ladbrokes Boost Non-Grade 1-4 480m

1 I'M Zarr Rock - Reg Gardoll $2.40

2. Deep Impact $13.00

3. Demander Valley $4.40

Time: 27.43

Margins: 4 ½ lengths X ¾ Length

Race 8: Village Green Hotel 5th Grade 407m

1. Payment Time - Lesley Green $2.80

2. That's Lil Coco $11.00

3. Winlock Pete $3.00

Time: 23.30

Margins: 1 ½ Lengths X 3 ½ Lengths

Race 9: Iluka Bowls Club 5th Grade 480m

1 Spookie Magic - Reg Gardoll $3.50

2. Nastassja $34.00

3. Fran's Bonus $1.60

Time: 27.98

Margins: 3 ½ Lengths x 1 ½ Lengths

Race 10: Ladbrokes Money Back Odds FFA 305m

1. Zantie Gracie - Francis Jamieson $2.20

2. Kimsson $34.00

3. Shelly Valley $3.40

Time: 17.67

Margins: 1 ¾ Lengths x Nose

Race 11: Georges Tree Service Pathways 5th Grade 305m

1. Aston Ute - Stephen Keep $2.90

2. Laurie's Champ $4.40

3. Karnak Bale $71.00

Time: 18.19

Margins: Head x 2 Length

RUGBY UNION

Far North Coast Rugby Union Results

First Grade

Wollongbar Alstonville 32 (Josh Damen 3, Jake Lubrano 2 tries, Sam Kerry 2 conversions, penalty goal) d Lennox Head 31 (Penalty try, Martin McNamara, Lachlan Creagh, Rhys Tatum, Callum Jones tries, Berrick Barnes 2 conversions). Half Time: Wollongbar 24 - Lennox 7.

Ballina 56 (Terry Ferguson 3, Nemani Matirewa 2, Samisoni Yamai, Nick Watson, Jake Smith, Brad Brown, Jakob O'Connor tries, Sam Giltrap 3 conversions) d Lismore 10 (Jack Everingham Try, Conversion, Penalty Goal). Half Time: Ballina 17 - Lismore 10.

Casuarina Beach 45 (Mitch Planten 2, Casey Calder 2, Michael Coates, Webb Lillis, Tuveia Leon tries, Vitori Buatava 5 conversions) d Grafton 15 (James Hughes 2, Lewis Cooper tries).

Bangalow 19 (Jona Kalousese Waqa try, Chase Hay 4 penalty goals, conversion) d Casino 14 (Josefa Lalabalavu, Leone Tuilakeda tries, Jacob Dunn, Bryce Spencer conversions). Half Time: Bangalow 10 - Casino 7.

Point Score: Ballina 5, Casuarina 5, Wollongbar 5, Bangalow 4, Lennox 2, Casino 1, Grafton 0, Lismore 0

Reserve Grade

Mullumbimby 34 d Casino 7

Ballina 41 d Lismore 17

Wollongbar 33 d Lennox Head 19

Casuarina 62 d Grafton 8

Under 18's

Mullumbimby 21 d Casino 0

Lismore 38 d Kyogle 10

Women's

Ballina 27 v Lismore 5

Lennox Head 20 d Wollongbar 0

Evans River 22 d Casino 0

Presidents Cup

Iluka 24 d SCU 19

Tenterfield 14 d Kyogle 12

Byron Bay 45 d Richmond Range 5