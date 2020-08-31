RESULTS ROUND UP: Trouble in paradise

There was plenty of croquet action this week.

There was plenty of croquet action this week.

ARCHERY

Grafton Indoor Archery

Results of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, August 25 and 27.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Mitchell Firth 198 (Senior Sighted), Wayne Revell 189 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 183 (Junior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 181 (Senior Sighted), Jason Bullen 174 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 172 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 170 (Junior Sighted), Shania Grant 169 (Junior Sighted), Tahlia Grant 165 (Junior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 156 (Cub Sighted), Eliza-Rose Bullen 155 (Cub Sighted), Toby Pennell 143 (Cub Sighted), Connor Delaforce 142 (Junior Sighted), Merv Kerrison 134 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Heath Revell 131 (Cub Sighted), Kristy Pennell 104 (2 X’s)(Senior Traditional Recurve), Ethan McDonough 104 (Junior Sighted), Janelle Firth 98 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Ian Revell 58 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Lacey Pennell 51 (Cub Traditional Recurve), Toby Revell 45 (Junior Traditional Recurve). Scores out of 200: (10 Mts) Rayne Hartley 163 (Cub Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 154 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Rachel Binskin 153 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Warren Hutchinson 297 (Senior Sighted), Nathan Kendell 292 (Senior Sighted), Fulvio Canestrari 290 (Senior Sighted), Wayne Revell 288 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 281 (25 X’s)(Junior Sighted), Steven Parker 281 (17 X’s)(Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 275 (Junior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 272 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 268 (Senior Sighted), Shania Grant 267 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 251 (Junior Sighted), Tahlia Grant 248 (Junior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 245 (Cub Sighted), Merv Kerrison 222 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Gavin Bridges 219 (Senior Longbow), Mitchell Firth 198 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Alan Wilson 190 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 185 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Phil Adams 136 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jared McAlpine 117 (Junior Bare Bow),

Kristy Pennell 98 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Janelle Firth 68 (Senior Traditional Recurve). Scores out of 200: Rachel Binskin 74 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Next Outdoor shoot: (Paper I.F.A.A.) Sunday, September 13. Bawden’s Bridge course. 10am Start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery. At 21 Turf St. Grafton. The river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday: From 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday: From 6pm.

Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

Jeff Thompson

BRIDGE

Grafton Bridge ClubGrafton Bridge Club

MEMBERS continue to play e-bridge via Stepbridge. Our best players on Tuesday August 18 were Bob North and Neil Nagle, Tiny Betts and Leone Coper and Ian Huxley and partner.

On Thursday August 20, Kerry Harding and Heather Brown, Jenny Sharpe and Geoff Hiatt and Cheryl Shanley and Fran Hiatt were the top three.

CROQUET

Lawrence

NEW players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8.30am. All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session.

Tuesday – A good roll up on a Tuesday, even a bit of spring in the air. Janet was the only player to go Hoop to Hoop, good girl. After some clever coaching from Leanne even Kath managed a Jump Shot. Also just to show how easy these shots can be Karen, Peter, Esmee and Joy followed suit.

Thursday – June being the only player to record a Hoop to Hoop. Yvonne played a nice in off shot, then Carole did it twice, clever girls. Jump shots also played by Leanne and Bob,

Late in the day Joy and Leanne challenged Bob and Ken. Sorry girls the boys came home the winners, but only just, scores 7-6, 7-5 would have been good to watch.

Members might have noticed the cement pad has been laid for our ‘shed’ so packing our gear away will be much easier.

Mahjong continued on Thursday afternoon. Just turn up by 12pm.

For more information contact Carole Radford 0427783330 or Karen Marsden 0437157198 or just turn up to play. We are located at the Lawrence Golf Course, Anne/March Street. Lawrence.

Kathy Trim

Yamba

LAST Wednesday was another beautiful day in paradise and we had lots of games on the four courts.

The winning teams were, Susie M/Graham, David/Peter, Genny/Ray, Toni/Dot, Jim/Peter, Fay/Rhonda, Cheryl/Andrew, Genny/Sue, Rhonda/Andrew, Jim/Peter, Fay/Graham, Susan R/Dot, Rhonda/David, Margaret/Ray, Clare/Peter, Fay/Genny, Rhonda/Ray, Toni/Jim.

Fay and John played a game of singles and Fay begged me not to mention it more than a couple of times that she won 5-0.

Susie M won the Sheriff’s badge and then new player Ruby ran a hoop and took it off her. Rhonda and Peter had a good day with the mallet. Just to remind players that even if you are not going in for coffee you must sign in at the Club after the games and also sign out when you leave.

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome (flat soled shoes are a must). All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of “Golf Croquet” or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church 66458189 or Graham Schubert. 66458073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo.

Graham Schubert

GOLF

Grafton District Golf Club

Tuesday Veteran’s Results

Date: 26.8. 2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 103

Sponsor:

Winner: Michael Corfe 48pts

Runner Up: Richard Maguire 43pts

2nd Runner Up: Bob Mawhinney 42pts c/b

Ball Run Down: 32 pts c/b

Thursday Men’s Results

Date: 27/8/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 70

Winner: Ron Hockey 40 pts

Runner-up: Noel Allen 40 pts c/b

2nd R/up Dek Pabian 40

NTP’s sponsored by: Dougherty Property

Pro Balls: 34 pts

Saturday Men’s Results

Date: 29.8.2020

Event: 18 Hole 2 Man American foursomes

Sponsor: Dennis Pye & Chris Wheelahan

Starters: 130

Overall Winners Mat McKee & Trevor White 67.250 nett

1st R/Up Mick Beehag & Craig Langford 68.750 nett

2nd R/up Mark Dougherty & Brian Napper 69.750 c/b

Balls to 72.750 Nett