Resurfacing of the highway continues

ROADS and Maritime advise that work will be carried out on the Pacific Highway about a kilometre south of Jackybulbin Road at Tabbimoble from 6pm to 6am between June 5 and 9. Work will involve resurfacing the road to provide a smoother ride for motorists. An 80km/h speed limit will be in place while work is carried out.

Motorists will start using the new southbound ramp at Yamba Road from Thursday, June 8.

The new southbound ramp is about 100 metres north of the existing ramp and will be part of the final Yamba interchange for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Barriers will be installed on the northbound ramp to Yamba Road on Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6 and line marking will be adjusted on Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 8 in preparation for traffic to use the new northbound ramp from Monday, June 19, weather permitting. The new northbound ramp is a temporary realignment to enable a new roundabout to be built.

Both these changes will allow work to continue on the new bridge across the Clarence River at Harwood.

To reduce travel delays during the June long weekend most work will be suspended on the highway from Friday, June 9 to Monday, June 12 and where possible temporary speed limits along the 155 kilometre route will be removed.

For the safety of workers and motorists reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads, where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

Delays of up to five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.