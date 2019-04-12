Menu
Resurfacing work on the Gwydir Highway at Ramornie will reduce traffic to one lane. Marc Stapelberg
News

Resurfacing work on Gwydir Highway

Kathryn Lewis
by
12th Apr 2019 6:00 PM

ROAD resurfacing work is due to start on Monday at Ramornie as part of several projects to improve the Gwydir Highway.

Work to resurface a one kilometre section of the Gwydir Highway near Meyers Road as well as work to improve drainage, will take about six weeks to complete.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the project near Meyers Road, about 21 kilometres west of Grafton, is the next in a string of projects on the Gwydir Highway.

"The Gwydir Highway provides an important east-west freight link across the Great Dividing Range,” the spokesperson said.

"It is important the highway is well maintained for the safety of the thousands of motorists who use it each day.”

The spokesperson said work will start later this year on another Gwydir Highway project near Mann River Road.

"This comes after a road repair project was recently completed on the Gwydir Highway at Camp Creek, about 70 kilometres west of Grafton,” the spokesperson said.

"Also, Roads and Maritime completed a $2.7 million upgrade to the Gwydir Highway at Ramornie last year.”

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and a reduced speed limit will be in place.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

