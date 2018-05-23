Resurfacing work on major Grafton road

ROAD WORKS AHEAD: RMS will complete night work on the Summerland Way.

ROAD WORKS AHEAD: RMS will complete night work on the Summerland Way. Jodie Dixon

FITZROY St is getting a make over with the help of Roads and Maritime.

From June 4, the section of Fitzroy St (Summerland Way) between Clarence St and Villiers St will be resurfaced at night.

From 6pm to 2am, RMS will have traffic management and reduced speed limits in place.

Access to Villiers St from Summerland Way will be restricted for short periods of time during the work. Sign-posted detours will be in place.

RMS said they will attempt to minimise noise by completing noisier work before 11pm.

Work is expected to last for two nights, weather permitting.