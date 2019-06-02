Resurgent Rebels down Seahorses in tricky conditions

INSTRUMENTAL: South Grafton Rebels' Grant Brown was key in their win over Woolgoolga at McKittrick Park on Sunday.

INSTRUMENTAL: South Grafton Rebels' Grant Brown was key in their win over Woolgoolga at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels lifted the Harmeet Shetra Memorial Shield with a 24-10 win over Woolgoolga Seahorses in heavy rain at McKittrick Park on Sunday.

The Rebels had a strong first-half with three early tries all converted by instrumental man Grant Brown, who set up one and bagged a try of his own.

The Rebels didn't get the start they were hoping for and looked shaky in wet conditions after a fumble from the kick-off, but the home side held strong with some excellent defence inside their own 10.

South Grafton then took the ball to the other end and Jeff Skeen barrelled his way through the defence and over the line for the first of the day.

The second came soon after when Brown put a lofted kick out to Jade Duroux who touched down in the corner.

SLIPPING THROUGH: South Grafton Rebels man Tim Rigg finds a gap against the Woolgoolga Seahhorses at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

Grant then added to the Seahorses' woes when he pounced on a low kick to score a try between the sticks.

Woolgoolga pulled one back right on half time when Shayde Perham broke through Rebels the line to reduce the deficit to 12 points at halftime.

The first-half display was far from perfect for South Grafton with a number of cheap penalties given away and Brown seeing 10 minutes in the bin for a second straight game.

The rain settled in as the second half began and the unforced errors started to rack up for both sides.

Injury began to take it's toll as Woolgoolga's Clarke Webb and Sukhpal Malai both limped off the field and out of the game.

The home side battered the visitors in their own 20-metre area but simply couldn't find a way through.

TOUGH CONDITIONS: George Jarrett for the South Grafton Rebels in a win against the Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

Woolgoolga closed the gap to eight halfway through the second stanza when Chase Perham found a way through in the corner but couldn't convert the kick.

The game started to heat up as players grew frustrated in the conditions and Rebels man Jeff Skeen was sent for 10 in the sin bin as a result.

The visitors continued to push as the Rebels went down a man and came close with 10 minutes left.

Woolgoolga started looking very dangerous in the closing 10 minutes and might have narrowed the gap if it weren't for desperate defending by the Rebels.

The home side put the game out of doubt with five minutes left when Nick McGrady found a gap and slid through to extend the lead.

The Rebels were looking for a fresh start going in to the second half of the season and they got that with a convincing win over the Seahorses who were coming in off a statement win over Macksville last week.

Rebels coach Craig Youngjohns will be happy with the result after a heavy loss last weekend but might be displeased with the number of cheap turnovers his side gave away despite tough conditions.

South Grafton were out for redemption after their round one clash with Woolgoolga was deemed an infringement game due to fielding an unregistered player and the hard-working win will give them confidence moving forward.

In the earlier games at McKittrick Park, the Rebels had a winning start to the day with ladies' league tag and under-18 sides both winning but the reserves match was cut short due to an injury.

TOUGH SCENES: South Grafton Rebels man Vinny Duroux was carted off in an ambulance after a tackle against the Woolgoolga reserves on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

Rebels player Vinny Duroux was taken to hospital by ambulance after an injury to his neck. left hurt after an injury to his neck and the ambulance was called in as a result.

The Daily Examiner would like to wish Duroux a speedy recovery from an horrific injury.

The visitors were leading 8-6 in the reserves.